NI woman with cervical cancer had abnormal cells ‘missed’ in three smear tests

Smear tests do not diagnose cancer, but they are regarded as a crucial tool in helping identify women at high risk of developing cancer.

A woman who has been diagnosed with cervical cancer has revealed that three of her previous smear tests, which showed abnormal cells, had been missed by two health trusts over a decade.

BBC News NI has reported that the woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, found out she had cervical cancer and had to undergo a radical hysterectomy aged 42 – something she says could have been prevented had her smear tests been properly analysed.

Now aged 45, she said the ordeal has affected her physically, mentally and emotionally, and left her “devastated and shocked”.

“As soon as you hear the word cancer, everything runs through your head in that five minutes you’re with the consultant,” explained Susan, which is not her real name.

“I needed a radical hysterectomy - all my reproductive organs had to be removed.

“Physically I felt fine after a few weeks, but I was plunged straight into menopause."

Susan had a review a few weeks later, where staff told her not only did they miss one smear test, but they missed three over 10 years, “which was devastating”.

She explained that by ‘missing’ the tests, it meant she had had three false negative cases.

“A checker in 2011, saw an abnormality, passed it on to another checker for a second check and they overturned that decision.

“And I was sent out a clear result, and the same in 2014, and the same in 2017. It wasn’t picked up until 2020 and that was cancer.

“I was told at the review meeting that had those slides been read properly, I would have been treated for pre-cancerous cells and not cancer.

She continued: “You put your trust in the medical profession, the people that are supposed to analyse these smear tests. You put your trust in them and somebody didn’t do their job properly.”

Since 2019, Northern Ireland health trusts now have to inform women who test positive for cancer if their previous smear tests had shown abnormalities, should the patients want to find out.

Susan believes this is something that is “very important” for women and their families, as “we deserve to know if mistakes have been made”.

Between 2016 and 2020 in Northern Ireland, there was an average of 81 people diagnosed with cervical cancer each year and around 21 deaths per year.

The Southern Health Trust is said to be concerned with other smear test results, according to the BBC, and is beginning a 10-week review of screening samples between 2019 and 2021.

The review could affect hundreds of women.

“I feel that other women need to know,” Susan added.

"There are other women out there that have had false negative cases and don’t know about it. There are other women that have cervical cancer, have received that letter for the review and have not picked it up because they don’t realise how serious it is.

"I would actively encourage them to go back and ask the trusts for that information.

“I’m running a fine line, of those women women who don’t go for their cervical smear tests - I’m living proof of why you shouldn’t go for one, but actually, I’m living proof of why you should go for one.

“It wasn’t picked up three times, but it was picked up on the fourth. I know it’s late and I’m dealing with that, but it is important to go for your tests.”

A backlog of smear test screening has been ongoing since last year, with nurses working in GP surgeries across Northern Ireland revealing that some patients are waiting up to four months for their results.

Dr Bríd Farrell from the Public Health Agency (PHA) said the organisation is “putting in pace plans to try and address the backlog to get back to where we were before the Covid pandemic”.

She added: “Globally, cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer in women, but thanks to the screening programme in Northern Ireland, which aims to prevent cancer before it develops, here it is the 12th most common cancer in women.

“Northern Ireland has an excellent cervical screening programme. The effectiveness of the programme here is also reflected in cervical cancer case data, with 8.8 cases/100,000 person years in Northern Ireland compared with 11.35 cases/100,000 in the Republic of Ireland and a global average of 13.3 cases/100,000.”

The PHA has previously said said the backlogs have come about as a result of the coronavirus crisis and its effects, workforce shortages and general pressures on pathology services.

The organisation has been contacted again for further comment.

You can find information on cervical screening in NI via the Public Health Agency here or support from charities like Jo’s Trust here.