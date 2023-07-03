NI’s ‘addiction to political instability’ leaving unpaid carers ‘under severe pressure’

Craig Harrison from Carers NI said carers were being forced to make heartbreaking decisions

Carers NI policy and public affairs manager Craig Harrison said people were being forced to “sacrifice” their own lives to provide unpaid care for others (stock image)

Northern Ireland’s “chronic addiction” to political instability is leaving unpaid carers under pressure and having to make heartbreaking decisions about who receives care, an advocacy group has said.

It comes after a Co Antrim woman told BBC Radio Ulster’s Good Morning Ulster programme that she had to choose between caring for her husband and her sister.

Miriam Murray’s husband Ian (89) was diagnosed with vascular dementia in 2020, while her sister Jennifer (73) is living with early onset Alzheimer’s disease and is now in assisted living accommodation.

Reacting to the news, Carers NI policy and public affairs manager Craig Harrison said people were being forced to “sacrifice” their own lives to provide unpaid care for others.

“This is not an isolated incident; there are thousands of people across Northern Ireland today who are trying to provide unpaid care for two, three, four plus family members or friends all at the same time,” he told the programme.

"What does that say about the state of our health and social care system that people are having to spread themselves so thinly and put themselves under so much pressure and make heartbreaking decisions because the statutory services that should be providing care either don’t exist at all or aren’t at the levels they are supposed to be?

"We’ve been saying and warning for years and years that these people are propping up the health and social care system, but because of this chronic addiction that we have in Northern Ireland to political instability, we never have a health minister in place for long enough to fix these issues and that pressure falls on the shoulders of family members and friends instead.

"It’s absolutely disgusting that people like Miriam are in the position they are in.”

Read more Stormont officials urged to act to help Northern Ireland’s unpaid carers

Mr Harrison acknowledged work being done in the background by the Department of Health (DoH), but said that without political leadership, ideas would remain unimplemented.

"Without a minister to make decisions, without the mechanisms to deliver new legislation and without the funding that the system needs, a lot of those ideas are going to sit on paper and not progress anywhere,” he said.

"If you compare what we have in NI to other jurisdictions, in Scotland for example, they are creating a new national care system that will have new legal rights for unpaid carers.

"In England, they are addressing the chronic staffing shortages in the health service with the publication of a new NHS workforce plan.

"What do we have in Northern Ireland? We have a silent Assembly, we have an empty Executive table, and we have unpaid carers who are put under so much pressure that one of them said to me recently: ‘Craig, I’m not on my knees anymore, I’m on my face.’

"When I said earlier that I’m so angry listening to these stories, that’s exactly why.”

Read more Easyjet scraps Belfast holiday flight after families stuck on runway for four hours

Northern Ireland’s largest registered care charity Praxis has for the first time appointed a Dementia Co-Ordinator to focus on supporting carers, which has been funded by the DoH for a period of two years.

Mr Harrison said the role could be a “game-changer” but that it did not change the need for system-wide reform.

"It’s a particularly cruel disease. People describe feelings of grief even while the person is still alive. What they are grieving is the loss of the relationship, the shared memories and activities, the loss of the dynamics they used to enjoy,” he said.

"It’s a massively positive development that this is happening, but we also need to realise that this is one person doing one job in one part of Northern Ireland for Praxis.

"They have taken the initiative, which is great, but we need to see the likes of those interventions and solutions delivered on a regional-wide basis.

"Otherwise, you’ll have people not getting the support they need and more pressure being put on the shoulders of unpaid carers to fill those gaps instead.”