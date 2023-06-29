NI’s cancer care system in ‘crisis’ says charity after figures show latest treatment target worst on record

New statistics which show 65% of patients here waited longer than 62 days to start treatment for cancer following an urgent GP referral have been branded “unacceptable” by Cancer Research UK.

The charity described Northern Ireland’s cancer care system as in “crisis” following the publication.

The latest figures in the Northern Ireland Cancer Waiting Times report shows in the quarter ending March 2023, 1,378 patients started treatment following an urgent GP referral for suspect cancer, 0.6% (9) fewer than in the previous quarter (1,387).

The figures also show 34.8% (479) of those patients started treatment within 62 days, compared with 36.5% (506) in the previous quarter and 41% (516) in the same quarter last year.

According to the targets set for Health and Social Care Trusts across Northern Ireland at least 95% of patients urgently referred by a GP with a suspected cancer should begin their first definitive treatment within 62 days.

That target includes time for tests to diagnose cancer including imaging, endoscopy and pathology tests and has never been met here since it was introduced in 2010.

The report compiled by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) shows all health trusts across Northern Ireland missed the target for this quarter.

Meanwhile, for those diagnosed with cancer, the current target says 98% of patients should receive their first definitive treatment within 31 days of a decision to treat.

The latest quarterly figures show 2,784 patients started their first definitive treatment within 31 days, 1.6% (44) fewer than in the previous quarter (2,828), and 5.5% (146) more than in the same quarter last year (2,638).

The report shows 87.8% (2,445) of those patients started treatment within 31 days, compared with 89.3% (2,524) in the previous quarter and 86.2% (2,275) in the same quarter last year.

For breast cancer referrals, the current target for health trusts is that patients should be seen by a specialist within 14 days.

In the most recent quarter, there were 3,637 patients seen by a breast cancer specialist following an urgent referral for suspect breast cancer, 1.2% (46) fewer than in the previous quarter (3,683), and 5.7% (220) fewer than in the same quarter last year (3,857).

It was an improved picture in this category the report shows, with 84.2% (3,062) of those referrals seen within 14 days of their urgent referral for breast cancer, compared with 77.7% (2,863) in the previous quarter and 50.8% (1,958) in the same quarter last year.

Responding to the figures, Margaret Carr from Cancer Research UK said the cancer care system is in crisis.

“Today’s waiting times for cancer treatment are the worst quarter on record,” she said.

"This is incredibly concerning as we recently warned that earlier figures for 2022 were the worst, but the situation has deteriorated even further.

“It’s unacceptable that around two thirds of people (65%) are waiting too long to get a cancer diagnosis and start their cancer treatment.

“There can be little doubt that Northern Ireland’s cancer care system is in crisis. Despite the best efforts of staff, it is a system consistently failing to keep up with demand and struggling to provide services patients require.

“These delays are causing additional anxiety for patients and their families during an already stressful time. We need urgent action.

"Current cancer services need investment now to provide timely access to diagnosis and treatment. Alongside that, we need to transform cancer services for the future by funding and implementing the cancer strategy.

"We need a fully functioning Executive back at work now to achieve both these things.

“Every day that we don’t invest in cancer services, we fall further behind and will have much further to go to achieve the vision set out in the cancer strategy.”