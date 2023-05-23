NI’s mental health strategy at risk, says Audit Office report

Attempts to build a robust mental health service in Northern Ireland are under threat as NHS bosses struggle to balance the books.

The Northern Ireland Audit Office (NIAO) has warned the successful implementation of Northern Ireland’s 10-year mental health strategy is at risk without sustained, additional investment.

The findings of its report come as the Department of Health has said its projected overspend for the current financial year is so severe it cannot offer NHS staff here pay parity with their counterparts across the rest of the UK.

According to the Audit Office report, just under half of the 16,000 people on a mental health waiting list at the end of March last year had been waiting longer than the nine and 13-week targets laid out by government.

The prevalence of mental ill health in Northern Ireland is 25% greater compared to England, yet, the NIAO report states, “funding for mental health in Northern Ireland is lower than elsewhere in the UK and Ireland”.

It continues: “The report estimates that bringing funding levels into line with elsewhere in the UK would require additional funding, which could be as much as £190m annually.”

Mental health services in Northern Ireland have long been referred to as the Cinderella service of the NHS due to historic underfunding.

For example, Northern Ireland is the only part of the UK which does not have an inpatient mental health unit which allows mums experiencing a mental health crisis to receive treatment without being separated from her baby.

The Department of Health launched its 10-year mental health strategy, which provided a blueprint for the future of services until 2031, in June 2021.

The total cost of the strategy’s reforms are estimated at £1.9bn over the 10 years to 2031.

However, the NIAO report said, “funding for these reforms is not available from within existing department resources and will require additional funds to be secured through an Executive”.

Health and social care in Northern Ireland is currently facing an unprecedented financial black hole, partly as a result of the collapse of the Stormont Executive.

The NIAO report said “progress on delivering the strategy has been limited”.

Challenges in securing the funding required for the programme comes as demand on mental health services has risen significantly in recent years.

For example, numbers waiting for psychological therapies increased by almost 40% between March 2018 and March 2020.

Waiting times for dementia services have also spiralled in recent years, partly as a result of the pandemic as virtual appointments were not suitable for many patients. Alarmingly, the NIAO report said “maximum waiting time targets were not met regionally in any of the seven years included” in its review.

Dorrinia Carville, the NIAO’s comptroller and auditor general, said: “The costs of mental ill-health are significant in Northern Ireland. As well as the human cost, the financial impact to society as a result of care, treatment and lost productivity is conservatively estimated at £3.4bn annually in Northern Ireland. There are, therefore, significant benefits to be derived from improving mental health here.”