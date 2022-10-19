No decision made on future of emergency general surgery at Daisy Hill Hospital – officials

No decision has been made over the future of emergency general surgery at Daisy Hill Hospital, NHS officials have said.

The Southern Trust has said it is continuing to work with the Department of Health on plans for the future provision of surgery at its two main hospital sites.

It comes as Health Minister Robin Swann announced Daisy Hill Hospital will become Northern Ireland’s second overnight elective care centre.

The trust’s chief executive, Dr Maria O’Kane, has offered reassurances over the future of Daisy Hill as the announcement has prompted concerns emergency general surgery at the hospital may cease on a permanent basis.

"Daisy Hill is an essential part of the Southern Trust hospital network,” she said.

And reacting to speculation the decision to set up an overnight elective care centre will lead to the removal of emergency general surgery, a Southern Trust spokeswoman said: “Following the publication of the Review of General Surgery on June 30, we have been engaging with colleagues regionally on how we locally implement the standards for elective and emergency surgery.

“We are working with the Department of Health to ensure that any local consultation on emergency general surgery will be informed by this wider Northern Ireland review and new regional standards.”

Earlier this year, emergency general surgery at Daisy Hill Hospital was suspended due to a shortage of surgeons.

This has meant a range of operations, including appendectomy and surgery on patients with a perforated gall bladder or strangulated hernia, have been carried out at Craigavon Area Hospital instead.

Under the plans announced by the health minister yesterday morning, Daisy Hill has been earmarked to become an elective overnight stay centre, caring for patients who require at least one night in hospital after surgery.

Mr Swann said: “In addition to providing its existing wide range of services already, it will now become a vibrant elective overnight stay centre providing planned care not just for its local population but also for the region.

"Surgeons and patients alike will travel to Daisy Hill from different parts of Northern Ireland.”

The announcement comes in the same week concerns have been raised over the future of emergency general surgery at South West Acute Hospital.

The service has been described as “fragile” due to issues recruiting and retaining enough surgeons to ensure patient is not compromised.

However, plans are also being developed to transform South West Acute Hospital into an overnight elective stay centre.

The provision of surgical services in Northern Ireland is currently under review as the health service continues to battle to contain rising hospital waiting lists.

Northern Ireland currently has the worst statistics in the UK, with some patients dying before they get their operations and a growing number using savings to pay for private treatment.

In January, the Southern Trust board was told of the uncertainty over the future of emergency general surgery at Daisy Hill Hospital.

It came after one of only two general surgeons working on the Daisy Hill site retired.