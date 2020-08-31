'No need for alarm' says charity boss with NI's neonatal ICU's near capacity

The chief executive of Northern Ireland's leading premature baby charity has said that high capacity rates in neonatal intensive care units (ICUs) are no cause for alarm.

Tinylife's Alison McNulty said that the situation in neonatal ICUs are constantly evolving, but that every decision taken by experts was in the mother and baby's best interests.

It comes after the Western Trust confirmed on Sunday that the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Altnagelvin Hospital had reached full capacity.

There is currently maintenance work ongoing at the hospital and with no beds available any baby requiring intensive care treatment would have to be transferred to another hospital.

Each of Northern Ireland's five health and social care trusts are part of the Northern Ireland Neonatal Network that ensures all babies receive the care they need.

Neonatal services are delivered at seven units located at Altnagelvin Hospital, South West Hospital, Craigavon Hospital, Daisy Hill Hospital, Antrim Hospital, the Ulster Hospital and the Royal Maternity Hospital.

Other health trusts in Northern Ireland are also at or close to fully capacity.

On Monday a Belfast Trust spokesperson told the Belfast Telegraph that the trust had 24 cots in their neonatal intensive care unit.

As of Monday afternoon one cot remained free, but it was earmarked for a patient in theatre meaning that effectively all cots had patients designated to them.

The trust said three to four beds would become available later on Monday with the potential to "flex up for emergency if required".

The Northern Trust also had no cots free.

"The Northern Trust has 15 Neonatal cots, of these, 11 cots are currently filled with four cots unavailable for essential maintenance work to be completed," a trust spokesperson said.

The Belfast Telegraph also contacted the South Eastern Trust and Southern Trust regarding capacity, but have yet to receive a response.

Mrs McNulty, who is a member of the NI Neonatal Network, said regardless of capacity extremely premature babies born in Northern Ireland require care at Belfast's Royal Maternity Hospital

In very rare instances mothers and babies can also be transferred to Dublin for care if Belfast is at full capacity, she explained.

"Cot availability is monitored daily by senior medical staff and it can change hourly," Mrs McNulty said.

"The main thing is the health and safety of the baby and mother. This happens quite regularly."

The Tinylife CEO said there was no need for expectant mothers to be alarmed by reports of ICUs at full capacity.

However Mrs McNulty said the charity would advocate to keep mothers and babies together and to be as close to their home as possible.

"It's a stressful and anxious time anyway and if you're closer to home you have the support of your additional family and you can incur costs by travelling," she said.

"The closer the baby is to home the better and the network is aware of that, babies are repatriated as quickly and safely as possible."

The Tinylife CEO said neonatal ICUs had prepared for extra capacity at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, but found that fewer premature babies were born during the first six months of lockdown.

"They were all geared up to be ready and it didn't happen, they also had to deal with the issue of parents being unable to see their babies.

"It's all about the health and safety of the mum and the baby and it's those medical experts who make those decisions.

"I don't think there's anything at the moment to be alarmed about."