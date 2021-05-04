North West vaccine roll out is driving down admissions 

The positive effect of the vaccine appears to be working in the North West, where hospital admissions for Covid-19 are low despite a high number of cases.

Currently there are 11 people in the Western Trust’s Altnagelvin hospital being treated for the virus — two of whom are in the Intensive Care Unit — while five coronavirus patients are presently being cared for in the South West Acute Hospital — one in its ICU, the Trusts’ Chief Executive Anne Kilgallen said.

Figures released yesterday by the Department of Health show that over the previous 24 hours, 83 people tested positive across all of Northern Ireland. Around a quarter of those were in the Derry and Strabane Council area.

The high number of cases in the district compared to other areas in Northern Ireland is understood to be directly connected to its proximity to Co Donegal which is experiencing a coronavirus infection rate of 300 per 100,000 — almost double that of the rest of the Irish Republic.

Ms Kilgallen said that although the number of cases in Derry and Strabane has been the highest of all council areas in Northern Ireland for some time, she believes the reason the number of hospital admissions hasn’t increased in line with positive tests is down to the vaccine uptake.

Currently, the number of Covid patients being admitted to the Trust’s hospitals is “one every two or three days”.

Concern: Geraldine McKay warned A&E attendances are at pre-Covid numbers

Ms Kilgallen said: “It is true to say that one of the successes of the vaccine programme — one of the attributes — is it does prevent people from becoming seriously unwell and it reduces the number of ICU admissions.”

Latest figures from the Trust show that 132,000 vaccines have now been administered — around a tenth of all jabs in Northern Ireland. Appointments at all of the Trust’s three vaccination centres are booked out, although more will be available from May 9.

The high uptake of the vaccine in care homes across the Western Trust at over 90% has resulted in no Covid outbreaks at any facility across the area covered by the Trust.

With the situation in hospitals across Northern Ireland improving, the Department of Health yesterday announced new guidance to facilitate increased visiting in health and social care settings from Friday.

It applies across all care settings, including hospitals (including maternity), hospices and care homes.

Visits to patients in hospital wards have also been amended to allow one visit per day for one hour across most wards, including ICU but excluding cancer wards.

However, in the North West, the good news has been tempered by the revelation that not everything returning to normal is welcome — attendance levels at the Accident and Emergency Department at Altnagelvin are back to the high rate seen before the start of the pandemic.

Director of Acute Services, Geraldine McKay, said: “Unscheduled attendance to our Emergency Departments have returned to pre-Covid numbers.

“We have experienced severe and sustained pressure in Altnagelvin with in excess of 200 patients attending on a daily basis.”