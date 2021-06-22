Northern Ireland abortion service facing axe if funding not secured

Charity’s plea for help and says messages to Health Minister have gone unanswered

Early medical abortions look set to be axed in Northern Ireland, meaning women will have to travel to England, pay for the service, or access the treatment over the internet.

In the latest blow for the campaign for safe and equitable healthcare for women, Informing Choices NI (ICNI) has said it will be forced to withdraw the access system if funding is not made available by this October.

The charity has been operating the central access point, through a single helpline telephone number, for the early medical abortion (EMA) service run by health trusts since abortion was decriminalised in Northern Ireland.

However, it has produced a report which reveals a fragile and underfunded service in which women have been forced to travel to Great Britain for terminations during the pandemic.

The charity revealed it has written to the Health Minister Robin Swann on four occasions over the past year to raise its concerns but has not yet received a response.

The document also includes an account from one doctor who has struggled to maintain a service, while receiving little support from colleagues who are incorrectly using conscientious objection to refuse to help women experiencing a crisis pregnancy.

Dr Sandra McDermott, who specialises in sexual and reproductive healthcare, described herself as a “Billy No Mates” who provided “an essential, legal healthcare service on my own with no medical, nursing or administrative support”.

She said requests for help from management went unanswered and that she took numerous phone calls from patients during annual leave last August.

She said: “The patients who were being referred by ICNI were still needing to be seen the following week, doubling the EMA work. At this stage I was receiving about four to five referrals per week.”

She also revealed nine women were forced to endure later terminations because there was no-one else to treat them while she was off over the Christmas break.

According to the ICNI report, almost 2,200 women contacted its central access point in the 12-month period up to April this year.

The number of EMAs during this period is unknown but is likely to have been lower as a proportion of those who contact the service decide against a termination, while others may experience a miscarriage.

Grainne Teggart from Amnesty International said: “The Health Minister’s failure to commission services has directly led to the impending collapse of the only local pathway we have into early medical abortion services.

“It is the minister’s job to remove barriers to healthcare, not create them.

“Early medical abortion access is on a cliff edge. The Secretary of State must act now to direct the commissioning services before it is too late.

“The consequences of collapse in this vital provision will be significant for both women and healthcare professionals. Choice must be respected and protected — the only way to achieve this is through a fully resourced service.”

The Department of Health, in response said it is considering a funding request from Informing Choices NI and had asked the Northern Ireland Office (NIO) for funding.

"Healthcare professionals are required to follow guidance from their relevant professional regulatory bodies on the issue of conscientious objection,” a spokesman said.