Northern Ireland cancer waiting times ‘the worst on record’

The number of urgent referrals being treated within 62 days fell by 7% from the same quarter in 2021.

Waiting times for cancer treatment in Northern Ireland are the worst on record, it was warned today.

Just over a third of urgent suspected cancer referrals from GPs began receiving treatment within the 62-day target in the final quarter of last year.

The Department of Health (DoH) today published statistics for cancer waiting times in Northern Ireland from October to December 2022.

They confirmed just 35.6% of urgent GP referrals for suspected cancer began treatment within 62 days.

That was down from the 39.5% who met the target during the previous quarter, and a 6.7% fall when compared to the same period in 2021.

Total numbers of people commencing treatment for cancer after a decision to treat also rose in comparison to both the previous quarter and the final quarter of 2021, with 6.7% more patients commencing treatment than during the same quarter the previous year.

Most (89.3%) of those patients started their treatment within the 31-day target set for the parameter, an increase of 1.1% on the previous quarter but a decrease of 1.3% on the same period in 2021.

Margaret Carr, Cancer Research UK’s public affairs manager in Northern Ireland, said: “Today’s waiting times for cancer treatment are the worst on record.

"This is incredibly concerning as we recently warned that earlier figures for 2022 were the worst, but the situation has deteriorated further.

“It’s unacceptable that almost two thirds of people (64%) are waiting too long to start cancer treatment.

“Despite the tireless efforts of HSC staff, there can be little doubt that Northern Ireland’s cancer care system is in crisis. It is a system that is consistently failing to keep up with a rising demand for cancer care, causing additional anxiety for patients and their families during an already stressful time.

“Actions within the cancer strategy will help to tackle some of these patient delays. But because there is no Executive, it is currently sitting on a shelf gathering dust, while patients need action now.

“Until the implementation of the cancer strategy is possible, we urge Northern Ireland’s Health Trusts to take urgent action to implement waiting list initiatives to tackle the backlog and provide better outcomes for cancer patients.”

The figures also showed that more than three quarters of patients with an urgent referral for suspected breast cancer were seen within the 14-day target set by the department.

A figure of 77.7% marked an increase of 7.5% on the previous quarter and an increase of more than a third (34.1%) compared to the final quarter of the previous year.

The Western Trust performed best on the 31-day target, with 99.4% of patients receiving treatment within the timeframe following a decision to treat, while Belfast Trust recorded the lowest figure at 83.3%

On the 14-day target for seeing patients with urgent referrals for suspected breast cancer, 100% of patients within the Belfast Trust met the target, while the Northern Trust saw just 12.9% of urgent referrals seen within 14 days.

The Southern Trust had the highest percentage of patients beginning treatment after an urgent GP referral for suspected cancer at 40.3%, with the Northern Trust the lowest (33%).