Northern Ireland children eating too much junk food during pandemic, research claims

Parents admit their child is eating more unhealthy treats than before

Children in Northern Ireland have been consuming too much chocolate, crisps, biscuits and sweets during the pandemic, new research has found.

Almost half of parents (47%) here admitted that their child is now eating more unhealthy treats than they did before.

Meanwhile, more than half (53%) say they struggle to keep the amount of treats their children eat to a minimum.

The findings were published by consumer advice body Safefood, in support of a campaign to ditch dodgy eating habits.

Even before the pandemic, previous Safefood research showed that foods like biscuits, crisps, chocolate and sweets were the second most consumed food group by children, with almost 25% of all meals comprising food and drinks that are high in fat, salt and sugar.

The START campaign, by Safefood, the Department of Health and the Public Health Agency, is launching a new drive to help parents reset the clock on treats, as Covid restrictions gradually begin to lift, by encouraging families to give treats a break.

Northern Ireland’s Chief Medical Officer Dr Michael McBride said being overweight in childhood “is likely to track into adulthood creating the potential for an upward spiral in levels of obesity”.

“Treats can be fun for children and a short-term distraction. However, if they are given on a daily basis they are no longer ‘treats’ they are part of the child’s diet and can then contribute to long-term health risks,” he said.

The new campaign is already winning support from parents, with 22% saying treat-eating is the behaviour they most want to improve upon.

“This past year has not been easy for parents and has had a significant, negative impact on what we eat and how active we are as families,” said Joana da Silva, chief specialist in Human Health and Nutrition at Safefood.

“But as measures are slowly being eased, it brings the hope that parents can restart those healthy habits at home for all the family.”

David Tumulty from the Public Health Agency added: “By having fewer treats available in your home and offering healthier snacks, this makes it easier to bridge the gap between wanting to do the right thing and feeling we have to give in.”

Charlene Brooks, boss of Parenting NI said the START 5 steps (below) should help parents and families get back on track.

- Avoid the treat aisle in the supermarket when shopping — if they aren’t at home it reduces temptation.

- Get the children involved in planning healthy snacks. Start a family challenge/ Star chart to increase your fruit and vegetable intake.

- Use non-food treats, such as a trip to a new children’s playground or to the beach.

- Make healthy swaps. Offer crackers and cheese instead of chocolate biscuits, choose plain popcorn or breadsticks instead of crisps, offer a low fat yogurt or fruit straight after school instead of a chocolate bar.

- Celebrate success. When you achieve your goal, no matter how big or small, take a moment to appreciate what you have achieved.