Northern Ireland diabetes diagnoses more than double in 20 years

Local charity calls for better investment into condition prevention during Diabetes Week (12 – 18 June)

New figures released by the Department of Health highlight diabetes as the third most prevalent health condition in Northern Ireland, with just under 112,000 cases registered across the five healthcare trusts.

Prevalence reporting has been in place for almost 20 years, with the 2022/2023 figures highlighting that diabetes diagnoses have more than doubled since then.

A breakdown of the data across all trust areas is as follows:

Belfast – 23,681

Northern – 29,212

South-eastern – 18,861

Southern, 21,567

Western – 17,485.

Tina McCrossan, Northern Ireland National Director for charity Diabetes UK, said these new figures “unfortunately highlight the growing crisis of diabetes prevalence in Northern Ireland”.

She continued: “As we know, diabetes is the third most prevalent condition however, for the first time, these figures have also shone a light on patients registered with prediabetes, which sits at 66,009.

"Regrettably, when these two figures are combined, they push cases of diabetes and prediabetes up to nearly 180,000 and therefore, the second most prevalent condition seen in patients locally. To put that into perspective, this combined figure is the equivalent to 12 times the full capacity crowds that will be seen at Belsonic in the coming weeks.”

Bangor woman Gemma Bell-Gibson was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes over a decade ago, when she was expecting her first child.

"I was diagnosed with gestational diabetes, something I thought would go away after my daughter was born,” she said.

"However, my consultant knew this was not the case and very kindly tried to prepare me by explaining my symptoms were not typical for gestational diabetes.

“It’s so important to get the care and support you need. I’m normally quite a private person, so I was embarrassed to seek help – I didn’t want people to see or treat me differently. I almost wanted to carry on pretending as if it wasn’t there.

"It’s by no means an easy journey, but if you are able to accept your diagnosis, learn how to adapt your lifestyle, and lean on the support of friends, family and medical professionals, you’ll very soon realise that diabetes is not something that can hinder or hold you back from what you want to achieve.”

Whilst treatment costs for diabetes can be difficult to quantify, it is estimated to be approximately £1m per day – accounting for 10% of the local health and social care budget.

While type 1 diabetes is not preventable, there are measurable steps which can be taken to prevent many cases of type 2 diabetes – especially through vital investment into prevention.

Tina continued: “We hear political parties call for a financial package in the context of a very difficult budgetary situation and ahead of the potential return of the Executive this autumn.

“If this is the case, we call on our elected representatives to push for increased investment towards diabetes care and prevention, in a bid to help tackle this growing crisis. The alarming prediabetes figures reinforce the urgent need to reduce the number of people being diagnosed with type 2 diabetes each year.

"It is our view, that with appropriate investment, we could not only see real change in outcomes for people living with and at risk of type 2 diabetes, but also provide significant savings for the health service which is under increasing pressure. In turn, such savings could be reinvested to ensure that all people living with diabetes have access to the care and support they need, when they need it.”

Knowing the signs and symptoms to look out for in relation is vitally important, if you spot any of the following signs, contact your doctor immediately:

Toilet – needing to use the toilet more often, especially at night.

Thirsty – being constantly thirsty and not being able to quench it.

Tired – being incredibly tired and having no energy.

Thinner – losing weight without trying to or looking thinner than usual.

To learn more about Diabetes UK Northern Ireland, visit their website here or contact the helpline on 0345 123 2399.