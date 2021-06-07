Northern Ireland emergency departments ‘extremely busy’ 

Two health trusts in Northern Ireland have said they are “extremely busy”, with 48 people waiting in one emergency department on Monday afternoon.

There are 11 people waiting for admission to the South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen, according to the Western Trust.

It’s along with a high volume on calls being received by the Emergency Department, prompting them to ask the public only to attend in a medical or mental health emergency.

Meanwhile, the emergency department at the Children’s Hospital run by Belfast Trust is also extremely busy.

Parents have been reminded children attending the emergency department should only be accompanied by one adult.

“Very ill patients will be seen first and there may be a wait for anyone not in urgent need,” a hospital spokesperson said on Twitter.

Coronavirus statistics released on Monday have shown a further 54 cases of Covid-19 have been reported.

Hospital occupancy is currently at 103%, with 16 patients in hospital with the virus and one in intensive care.