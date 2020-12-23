Northern Ireland HIV cases at their lowest in 10 years

New cases of HIV in Northern Ireland have fallen to their lowest level in a decade, the Public Health Agency (PHA) has said.

Fifty-two new cases were recorded in 2019 compared with 80 in 2018, a new report from the agency found.

The figures represent a decline of almost half (49%) following a peak of 102 new cases in 2015.

There were 27 new HIV diagnoses which occurred through heterosexual transmission, and 21 new cases among gay and bisexual men in 2019.

It's the first time in 10 years that the heterosexual transmission rate was higher than HIV transmission in gay and bisexual men, which fell by 42% last year.

The PHA said that was due to the use of pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), a medication taken daily by those at high risk of getting HIV, as well as the use of condoms, regular testing and starting antiretroviral therapy (ART) as soon as possible after an HIV diagnosis.

The PHA said treatment is now so effective that 97% of people receiving ART have undetectable levels of virus, which means the risk of passing it on is significantly reduced.

Northern Ireland continues to meet two of the United Nations Programme on HIV and AIDS, the PHA said adding it will take advantage of opportunities to improve uptake of testing and support those testing positive to continue their treatment.

A doctor with the PHA said the figures show great progress, while also acknowledging barriers around reducing HIV transmission that exist around sexuality, ethnicity and geography need to be addressed.

Dr Claire Neill said frequent HIV testing, the offer of PrEP to those most at risk of HIV and prompt treatment among those diagnosed remain key to achieving this.

"The most common way of getting HIV in Northern Ireland is through sex with a person who is unaware of their HIV infection," she said.

"You can help protect yourself from HIV by consistent and correct condom use with new and casual partners, and by using PrEP if appropriate or if your partner is on treatment and the virus is undetectable if they are living with HIV. Proper condom use can also stop you getting or transmitting other sexually transmitted infections (STIs).

"People can get tested through free tests available from sexual health clinics, GP surgeries, as well as using a self-testing kit.

"The stats published today cover the period before the current pandemic, so it is important to remember that while we are currently dealing with the challenge of COVID-19, HIV hasn’t disappeared, so it’s still important to continue the key steps to help reduce the risk of contracting or passing on HIV or another STI. Also remember that GUM clinics are still operating, so get tested if you have put yourself at risk."