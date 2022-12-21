Northern Ireland man dies after waiting over nine hours for ambulance

A man who waited over nine hours for an ambulance has died.

The sick patient deteriorated while waiting for help to arrive.

The BBC’s Nolan show revealed that as the man’s health condition worsened, he was reprioritised to a category three call, meaning the ambulance should have been with him within, at most, three hours.

The average time it has taken an ambulance to reach a category three call since the start of this year has reportedly been 90 minutes.

The man in question had to wait for over 540 minutes before his eventual death.

The Nolan Show said it would not reveal the health trust area this incident occurred in, but that it happened due to delays in turning ambulances around in hospitals.

"If hospitals cannot discharge medically fit patients quickly, this will result in a shortage of free beds for the next set of seriously ill patients waiting,” said the director of the Belfast Trust on Tuesday.

It is not clear whether the man would have survived had the ambulance reached him quicker, but Mark Cochrane, the assistant director of operations at the Ambulance Service NI, said that "any delay will have an impact on patient outcomes”.

He said the news “highlights the warnings we’ve been giving for some time now; that delays in ambulances responding to patients inevitably will result in harm coming to patients”.

Ambulance calls vary from category one to category five, with category one being the most serious, or immediately life-threatening,

Target times for an ambulance to reach category one patients would be potentially eight minutes,” Mr Cochrane explained.

"Our category three response at the minute is sitting at one hour and 48 minutes,” he continued.

"We didn’t achieve the standard and we’re not achieving the standards in any of our category calls at the moment and that’s primarily due to the pressures we’re experiencing in capacity for ambulances.”

He cited factors such as “ambulance crews queuing outside of emergency departments” as some of the issues restraining services currently.

Mr Cochrane added: "That pressure has been gradually building for some time now. We need to get patients out of hospital to create capacity within wards for patients to move from emergency departments and then for patients to move from ambulances into emergency departments.

"When a call is received initially, it is categorised depending on the information we get on the call.”

The senior health official said safeguards are also put in place, such as endeavours to phone patients back to get updates on delays, as well as patients being encouraged to phone emergency services back if conditions further deteriorate.

"This is a situation which is not unique to us in Northern Ireland, it’s being experienced right across the UK and indeed as well in the national ambulance service in the Republic of Ireland,” he said.

"We would be aware of every incident where our response time has exceeded the target time, because we look at those very closely to understand the reason behind that.

"In terms of patient outcomes, it’s hard to say whether the delay has actually been the factor to contribute to that.”