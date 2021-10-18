Northern Ireland man’s 1,200 mile walk barefoot for sick daughter

Army major completed the gruelling trek to fund gene therapy treatment

Chris Brannigan wants to raise around £2.5m through his barefoot trek across the United States as he bids to fund gene therapy for his daughter Hasti

An army major originally from Northern Ireland has completed a 1,200-mile trek barefoot across the United States as part of a £2.5m campaign to fund ground-breaking gene therapy treatment for his young daughter.

Chris Brannigan (40) says he will be "absolutely delighted" to be reunited with his family this weekend after successfully finishing his latest challenge after having walked 700 miles barefoot across the UK to his end point at Edinburgh Castle last year.

His nine-year-old daughter Hasti lives with Cornelia de Lange Syndrome (CdLS), a serious genetic condition which is potentially life-limiting and can get dramatically worse from puberty.

Those with the condition can often suffer seizures, severe anxiety and self-harm which requires round the clock care.

With no cure available, the family have been in a race against time to fund research into the condition.

Mr Brannigan took on his latest challenge to help pay for clinical trials of a potential treatment for the developmental disorder.

On Monday he once again crossed the finishing line at the Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune in North Carolina after embarking on his journey in Maine, Massachusetts in August.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph just 13 miles from his destination, Chris — who hails from Castlewellan but now lives in Surrey — said what he was looking forward to most was getting to put some comfortable footwear on his extremely battered and bruised feet.

"I’m exhausted. My feet are in a terrible state. I’ve got terrible nerve damage,” he said.

"I’m also mentally exhausted. I’m really looking forward to getting home. I should be home by Friday and I’m absolutely delighted to see my family.”

Chris continued: “The balls of my feet are just red and purple. I can’t wait to put on a pair of flip-flops and get a nice cup of tea and have a biscuit.”

The Northern Ireland man had been cheered on at various stages of his US trek including the British Army Staff based across the Atlantic.

At the start of his journey, the army man visited the laboratory developing the potential treatment and other sites linked to supporting children with CdLS.

Chris had explained back in August that it is currently being developed by a laboratory in Maine, stressing that staff there are “really optimistic”.

"We are hoping we will be able to move straight into clinical trials early next year but that is dependent on us having the funds necessary,” he said.

He explained that his latest feat — which took him two months to complete — was much tougher to endure than his UK challenge in 2020.

"This time round I was more isolated, just because I had more support last time as it was the UK. It’s also been difficult speaking to my family due to the time difference,” said Chris.

There was also the moment when he thought he would have to halt the trek in order to fly back to the UK after Hasti became ill and was taken to hospital.

"Last week there was an emergency and I thought I would have to rush back but thankfully Hasti bounced back pretty quickly,” he added.

Last year’s walking challenge raised over £600,000. This time round the target was £100,000, which Chris says has been reached, but donations from supporters are still being accepted via www.gofundme.com/f/hopeforhasti