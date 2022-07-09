Northern Ireland parties promise more support for LGBTQ+ community

Pam Cameron from the DUP and Eoin Tennyson of Alliance join Pink News on stage as panellists. Picture by Peter Morrison

Pink News at Parliament Buildings, from left, Matthew O’Toole SDLP, Pamela Cameron, DUP, Eoin Tennyson, Alliance, Michelle O’Neill, Sinn Fein, and Doug Beattie Ulster Unionist Party join Pink News on stage as panellists for a discussion. Picture by Peter Morrison

This week, the social policies of the DUP were again under the microscope at an annual debate organised by PinkNews.

Last year, former MLA Paula Bradley appeared to signal a softening in the DUP stance by calling her party’s track record on gay rights “absolutely atrocious”.

On Wednesday, the South Antrim MLA Pam Cameron was representing the party at the PinkNews summer reception in Stormont’s Great Hall.

Joining her on the panel was Sinn Fein’s First Minister in waiting Michelle O’Neill, Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie, Alliance MLA Eoin Tennyson and the SDLP’s Matthew O’Toole.

A total of 40 years after Northern Ireland partially decriminalised homosexuality, the Great Hall was illuminated in pink and each of the MLAs was asked to introduce themselves using their pronouns.

The debate was chaired by the director of the Rainbow Project, John O’Doherty.

While keeping proceedings civil, he pressed Ms Cameron for specifics on what would happen if the DUP took over the health ministry again.

Ms Cameron said she had no issue supporting greater access to healthcare for trans and non-binary patients, and accepted that problems with recruiting enough staff and waiting times had become unacceptable.

Mr Doherty also took issue with her concerns about anti-DUP signs at Belfast pride.

“There are times gone by when I have been slated and told I’m not welcome, and that came, unfortunately, from LGBTQ+ sources, so it can be very difficult,” she said.

“If I wanted to attend Pride, could I be assured there wouldn’t be a banner telling me to ‘F-Off’?”

Responding, Mr Doherty said: “There’s a big difference between actions that have been taken by members of our government against a minority community who experience injustice and an individual of our community holding a sign that says something that perhaps I wouldn’t say in public.”

Pam Cameron from the DUP and Eoin Tennyson of Alliance join Pink News on stage as panellists. Picture by Peter Morrison

Ms O’Neill said that while Northern Ireland had “come a long, long way” on LGBTQ+ issues, there was still “so much more to be done”.

Despite the challenges of the pandemic, she highlighted work towards a ban on conversion therapy and legalising same-sex marriage.

Mr Tennyson, representing Alliance, spoke about the challenges of being gay and going through the Northern Ireland education system.

“I went to school and was told that being gay was wrong, don’t have sex before marriage, that contraception was a bad thing,” he said.

“It’s pretty appalling actually to think that quite recently that’s what people in Northern Ireland schools were being told.”

Mr O’Toole also reflected on attitudes while attending a Catholic Boys’ School during the 1990s.

“I can remember a young trans person being in my year, who was frankly bullied remorselessly,” he said.

“Quite how cruel and inhumane the treatment that person was subject to wouldn’t have registered with us because we didn’t understand.”

Mr Beattie spoke of how he was looking forward to attending Belfast Pride with members of the Ulster Unionist Party.

He also praised his party colleague and Health Minister Robin Swann for his track record on delivering for the LGBTQ+ community.