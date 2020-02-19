Northern Ireland public urged to get vaccinated after 700% increase in mumps cases

There has been a 700% increase in cases of mumps in Northern Ireland (PA)

The Meningitis Research Foundation has urged people to get vaccinated after a 700% rise in cases of mumps in Northern Ireland.

The warning comes after the Public Health Agency published figures showing there were 534 confirmed cases of the illness last year, compared to just 67 cases in 2018.

The majority (371) of the cases were in young adults, aged 15 to 34.

Mumps is a viral infection that used to be common in children before the introduction of the MMR vaccine.

Before the MMR vaccine mumps was the most common cause of viral meningitis.

Although people can recover from mumps without treatment, in some cases it can cause complications such as viral meningitis, deafness and inflammation of the testicles.

Rob Dawson, director of support and advocacy at Meningitis Research Foundation (MRF) said: “Mumps meningitis can be a frightening, although infrequent complication of mumps.

"MRF encourages everyone to get the vaccinations they are eligible for as immunisation is best way to protect yourself from mumps. Vaccination prevents most cases of mumps and even if a vaccinated person does get mumps, they are likely to experience a less severe illness.”

The Public Health Agency's Dr Jillian Johnson told the BBC that two doses of the MMR vaccine would maximise protection against mumps.

"Whilst the majority of all cases, including young adults, have received two doses of MMR vaccine (77%), the proportion of people with less than two doses (23%) is enough to continue to drive the spread of mumps every three to four years and this is what we are seeing during 2019," she said.

The warning comes after it was revealed cases of mumps in England had reached their highest level in a decade.

The increase, which was attributed to outbreaks in universities and colleges, raised the number of cases of the viral illness to 5,042 last year- four times the number in 2018.

Many of the cases were seen in young adults born in the late 90s and early 2000s who are likely to have missed out on the MMR vaccine after the vaccine was falsely linked to autism. The children are now young adults going to college and university.

Symptoms of mumps include painful swelling of the glands at the side of the face, a fever, joint pain, feeling tired and loss of appetite.

Anyone concerned about symptoms of viral meningitis can visit meningitis.org or call 0808 8003344 for help and advice.