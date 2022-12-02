Northern Ireland Secretary of State formally instructs Department of Health to commission abortion services

The Northern Ireland Secretary of State has moved to formally commission abortion services and instruct the Department of Health.

Chris Heaton-Harris confirmed on Friday he has written to the Department of Health, three years after abortion was made legal here.

On October 22, 2019, abortion was decriminalised in Northern Ireland but widespread services have not yet been commissioned.

Following the change in the law an interim early medical abortion service was established in April 2020.

While women and girls here can access early medical abortions up to 10 weeks across all Health and Social Care (HSC) Trusts, the services have been delivered on an uncommissioned basis.

A spokesperson from the Northern Ireland Office said: “The formal commissioning and availability of funding will enable Health and Social Care Trusts to recruit and train staff in the coming months to support the development of sustainable services in Northern Ireland so that a full range of high quality services are available.”

Despite the instruction from the Northern Ireland Office, an official said it remains “the responsibility of the Northern Ireland Executive to fund abortion services” and additional finances are not being provided.

The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Chris Heaton-Harris MP, added: “The UK Government is steadfast in its commitment to ensuring women of Northern Ireland have access to safe, high-quality and local abortion services.

“As Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, my officials at the Northern Ireland Office and I will continue to work with the Department of Health and healthcare professionals to ensure a range of abortion services become readily available across all Health and Social Care Trusts in the coming months.”

Reacting to the announcement, Alliance Party MLA Paula Bradshaw said: “It is welcome the finish line is in view, even if there have been far too many obstacles on the route for women in Northern Ireland. Now the challenge passes to ensuring services are indeed fully commissioned and available in Northern Ireland on the same basis as in the rest of the UK as soon as possible.”

A Department of Health spokesperson added: “The Department acknowledges the legal requirements placed on it by the Secretary of State and has been working closely with the Northern Ireland Office on the planned commissioning of abortion services in Northern Ireland.

“Today’s legal instruction on commissioning and the ringfencing of funding will mean that HSC Trusts will have the necessary resources to ensure a full range of abortion services will be available in NI, including putting in place the necessary staffing and training required.”

DUP MP Carla Lockhart has accused the Secretary of State for NI of “fanning the flames of the crisis” facing devolution in Northern Ireland by commissioning abortion services.

“Amid the rising cost of living and the Government’s failure to deliver energy support payments to households in Northern Ireland, it is a matter of deep regret that the Secretary of State can find the money to promote the taking of life,” she said.

“Pressing ahead with this divisive policy is a further attack on the principles of devolution. Abortion is a devolved matter and future decisions should be taken by local ministers.

“The former Secretary of State failed to respect these principles when an Executive was sitting so it perhaps not surprising that his successor has chosen to pursue this agenda when the institutions are paralysed because of the Protocol.”

She added: “There are many financial pressures facing public services in Northern Ireland, including our NHS. It is notable that amongst all those competing issues the government is providing financial certainty for the provision of abortion when it is absent for so many other issues.

“The point has been made forcibly and repeatedly to the Secretary of State and his predecessor that action in this area undermines the devolution settlement. That is only underscored further by the Government’s deliberate inaction across many other areas.”

Clare Murphy, Chief Executive of BPAS, the UK's leading abortion care provider, welcomed the move as an “important opportunity” to develop comprehensive, woman-centred abortion services in Northern Ireland.

"Women across the UK should be able to access safe, legal, local abortion care, whether they are resident in Belfast or Birmingham, and we hope that the government's announcement will make access to this care a reality,” she said.

"When MPs voted to decriminalise abortion in Northern Ireland in 2019, there was a clear expectation that this would lead to the establishment of safe, legal, NHS-funded services.”

Ms Murphy added: "Yet three years later, women are still forced to travel to England to access surgical treatment, and there is no secure long-term funding available to enable Trusts to establish sustainable early medical abortion services.

"Until services are fully established, BPAS will continue to provide a central access point for women who require advice, counselling or access to early medical abortion services within Northern Ireland, and we will also do all that we can to support the training needs of clinicians."