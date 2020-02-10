Northern Ireland sports stars pitch in for cystic fibrosis campaign

Celebs defy Storm Ciara at Seaview charity game

Some of Northern Ireland's biggest sporting stars have taken part in a special charity football match to help shine the spotlight on the challenges endured by people with cystic fibrosis.

The line-up at last night's event at Crusaders' ground Seaview included top boxers Paddy Barnes and Carl Frampton, former Linfield captain Winkie Murphy and ex-Northern Ireland winger Keith Gillespie.

Comedian Shane Todd was also present, as was recently elected North Belfast MP John Finucane.

Despite gales and torrential rain that cancelled flights coming into Belfast, local celebrities braved the weather to show their support for the charity match that was organised by boxer Ciaran McVarnock.

His girlfriend Nicole Adams was left fighting for her life in December last year but has enjoyed a miraculous turnaround in her health after she was granted lifesaving drugs on compassionate grounds.

Nicole (28) and her family were forced to launch a high-profile media campaign for access to Trikafta after she was originally told she would not have the wonder drug.

Within two weeks of receiving the medicine, however, Nicole was well enough to be discharged from hospital.

Nicole was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis when she was just six weeks old. Cystic fibrosis is a genetic condition that can cause fatal lung damage.

About half of people with the condition die before the age of 32.

Yesterday's event was aimed at not only raising much-needed cash for research and to help fund treatments for people living cystic fibrosis, but to also raise awareness that sufferers cannot always access lifesaving medication.

Trifakta has not yet been approved for use here.