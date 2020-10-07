Northern Ireland suicide rate lower than originally thought after review

A mental health champion has said the rate of suicide over the past five years in Northern Ireland is much lower than originally thought after a review changed how some deaths were classified.

The Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA) and the Coroners' Service found some drug-related deaths, which were originally recorded as suicide, were accidental. NISRA carried out "additional scrutiny" of deaths where drugs were a factor.

The number could also be lower for previous years.

Professor Siobhan O'Neill, interim mental health champion for Northern Ireland, said it was a shock to find the deaths were set to be re-classified, leading to a reduction in the number of deaths by suicide in 2019 to 197.

That is a drop of more than a third compared to 307 deaths in 2018 and similar figures in previous years.

Professor O'Neill said: "They're now going to go back to 2015 to 2018 and re-analyse the deaths from those years and we're expecting that a similar reduction will happen, which means that our rates were not as high as we thought they were and changes the story somewhat about the suicide situation in Northern Ireland."

Northern Ireland has been reported as having a higher suicide rate than the rest of the UK.

"This is no longer true to say," Professor O'Neill added.

"Certainly in 2019 our rates were similar to England at 11 per 100,000. We're expecting a similar story when we look back on those other years," she said.

"It doesn't mean that we can be in any way complacent about our suicide prevention efforts. We know that these are preventable deaths and there's treatment that can help people that are suicidal."

In the first half of 2020, 102 suicide deaths were recorded in Northern Ireland.

It's estimated that the overall suicide figure for this year will be somewhere between 200 and 220 - in line with the provisional figures for 2019, and the expected revised figures for 2015 to 2018.

Professor O'Neill said the new figures have highlighted the number of drug-related deaths.

"These are 200 deaths too many and what it really highlighted to me are the drug-related deaths, the figure there is around 200 every year too and they get less attention than suicides," she said.

"We need to have a conversation about how we help some people who are using drugs and how we provide services to them and their mental health problems. Deprived areas are most affected. we need to know more about the regional variation," she added.

The funding for mental health services should not change as a result of the change in statistics, she said. "It doesn't change the money we give to suicide prevention or drugs services, we need to target both issues.

"The [health minister] himself has said suicide prevention remains a priority and the drive towards improving mental health services and delivering Protect Life 2 strategy and the funding for that is absolutely necessary."

A NISRA spokesperson said: "NISRA is working with the Coroners’ Service in relation to an ongoing review of the Northern Ireland Suicide death statistics. The statistical review focuses on ensuring accidental drug related deaths, which were classed as ‘undetermined’ in the statistical classification of suicide, are now classed as ‘accidental’ and therefore outside the definition of suicide.

"The rise in the number of drug related deaths in recent years has led to an increase in those classed as ‘undetermined deaths’ and therefore an increase in the total number of suicides. Following discussions between NISRA and the Coroners’ Service in late 2018, the Coroner undertook a review of ‘undetermined’ drug related deaths which occurred in 2019 and as a result, 66% of those deaths were found to be accidental rather than undetermined, and therefore not within the classification of suicide.

"In light of this, NISRA is now working with the Coroners’ Service to similarly review and revise, as necessary, drug related deaths within the ‘undetermined deaths’ category from 2015 to 2018.

"NISRA and the Coroners’ Service believe it is necessary to undertake this review to ensure that official figures are as accurate as possible however it is important to note the review will not have a bearing on what is currently recorded on individual death certificates. It is very unlikely that the cases being reviewed will be re-classed into anything other than ‘accidental’."

The review of figures is expected to be completed by May 2021.