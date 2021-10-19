Northern Ireland waiting lists for children branded ‘out of control’ and ‘appalling’ by Stormont politicians

Waiting lists for children in Northern Ireland to access hospital appointments have been slammed as “out of control” and “utterly appalling” by politicians.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said children should have a “degree of priority” within the health service, after a report by the Northern Ireland Commissioner for Children and Young People (NICCY) laid bare the stark waiting times in hospitals.

The report revealed more than 500 children in Northern Ireland had been waiting longer than four years for a first hospital appointment in April.

A further 5,445 youngsters had been waiting between two and four years, according to the commissioner Koulla Yiasouma.

The report also found that 17,194 children were waiting more than a year for an appointment with a consultant and 24 children waited more than a year following confirmed or suspected cancers.

SDLP health spokesperson Colin McGrath described the report as a “wake up call” for political leaders here and branded the scale of the problem as “totally unacceptable”.

He said the report made “horrifying reading” for parents and said he will be raising the issue with the Health Minister.

The DUP’s Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said he is awaiting a meeting with Robin Swann on the issue, which is scheduled for December.

The leader added that a deputy chief medical officer should be appointed to oversee children’s health and suggested children should have “a degree of priority” in accessing health services.

“It is utterly appalling and I have dealt with families with children who have been waiting for a lengthy period of time for their child to have treatment,” Mr Donaldson told BBC NI.

“I think the Commissioner is right to highlight this, I agree with her. I think we should see someone very senior in the dept of health appointed as a deputy chief medical officer to oversee children’s health in Northern Ireland.

“I think we need to invest more in children’s health. I think children should have a degree of priority when it comes to such services. We need to reform our health service, we need to get on with that job.

“I have been asking for the meeting now for some time. That is the earliest the minister of health could offer to me. We are trying to see if we can get that date brought forward.”

Responding to the report, Mr Swann said the issue was a “top priority” for him and said the report and recommendations from the Commissioner will be considered carefully.

"My department and the wider HSC (Health and Social Care) system will carefully consider the report and recommendations from the commissioner as part of our ongoing work to transform and rebuild services," he said.

"Waiting times were clearly unacceptable prior to Covid-19 and have been exacerbated by the devastating impact of the pandemic across all aspects of service provision including, unfortunately, across children's services.

"Addressing these waiting lists is a top priority for me... it will require systemic change and long-term investment."