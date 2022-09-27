Northern Trust emergency departments ‘under extreme pressure’

Emergency departments at Antrim and Causeway hospitals are “under extreme pressure” on Tuesday morning, the Northern Trust has warned.

The public has been advised not to attend unless a condition is urgent or life-threatening.

In a statement on social media, a spokesperson said: “Patients will be seen in order of clinical priority & non-urgent cases will experience longer waits.”

Earlier this month, the Northern Trust issued another warning about the emergency departments at both hospitals.

In a social media post, they asked the public not to attend.

They added: “Unfortunately this sort of situation is now a frequent occurrence and we sincerely apologise for that. As always, the staff are working very hard to treat and care for those who are particularly ill.

"To help us free up beds, we need patients and families to work with us at the point of discharge and accept placements that may be immediately available.”