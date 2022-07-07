Number of patients waiting over 12 hours in NI emergency departments drastically increases, DoH reveals

NHS employees continue to work tirelessly to tackle the crisis and deliver the best possible care to patients

The number of patients waiting longer than 12 hours in emergency departments across Northern Ireland rocketed by 355% over a five-year period, stark new figures have revealed.

The latest statistics from the Department of Health have shed further light on the shocking logjams that have now become the norm in Northern Ireland’s beleaguered A&Es.

In 2017/18, 17,347 people waited longer than 12 hours in emergency departments (EDs) and this rose to 78,995 in 2021/22 — an average of 216 each day.

At the same time, the number of new and unplanned attendances at EDs decreased by 9% — down from 794,154 in 2017/18 to 722,950 in 2020/21.

The worst performing EDs in relation to 12 hour breaches in 2020/21 were at the Mater, and Craigavon hospitals where 9.3% of patients waited longer than 12 hours to be admitted or discharged.

They were followed by Ulster and Altnagelvin hospitals respectively, with 8.8% and 8.1% patients breaching the 12 hour target in the last financial year.

The statistics released by the Department of Health have also highlighted a disparity in the number of patients referred to ED by a GP.

In the Western Trust, the figure stood at 13.2% in the last financial year, compared to almost a quarter in the Northern Trust.

Meanwhile, less than half the people who sought out emergency treatment in 2021/22 waited less than four hours in an A&E, branded the “worst annual performance on record” by the Royal College of Emergency Medicine (RCEM).

Dr Paul Kerr, vice president of the RCEM in Northern Ireland, has also raised doubts over the effectiveness of a scheme put in place to address waiting times in EDs.

Under the Phone First service, patients are clinically assessed by telephone prior to travelling to hospital to be advised on the most suitable service to visit, whether that is ED, minor injuries unit, GP services, or pharmacy.

“The annual statistics show that while many people have utilised Phone First and urgent care services, these have done very little to limit the increase in attendances at EDs,” said Dr Kerr.

“Initiatives like these are expensive and need robust evaluation.

“The real priority should be solving the emergency admissions crisis threatening our patients and staff — and a restoration of bed numbers, safe and adequate staffing levels, and proper social care that will help discharge patients in a timely way.”

He continued: “The past year has been extremely challenging for urgent and emergency care.

“The health system is ceasing to function as it should and is not delivering adequate care to patients.

“For months or longer, patients have faced dangerously long waiting times in the community waiting for ambulances, outside an A&E in ambulances, or in an ED waiting to be seen.

“It is appalling. Patients are frustrated and worried that they may not receive timely care in an emergency.”

Dr Kerr said, at the same time, NHS employees continue to work tirelessly to tackle the crisis and deliver the best possible care to patients.

“They are reaching their tether, most are burned out, exhausted, overwhelmed, distressed, and face moral injury in the delivery of care to patients daily,” he said.

“We send our appreciation to all NHS staff in Northern Ireland who throughout this dire crisis continue in their dedication to patients and to the health service.”

Responding to the figures, a Department of Health spokeswoman acknowledged the pressures on EDs and said the pandemic has had a devastating and prolonged impact on the system’s capacity to provide care.

She continued: “It has reduced bed availability, meaning delays for those needing admission to hospital, and reduced domiciliary and care home capacity, meaning delays in hospital discharges.

“The public consultation on urgent and emergency care offers an important opportunity to reshape services to better meet the needs of patients. In the meantime, the No More Silos programme continues to support the management of urgent care pressures across the system.”

She added that a range of initiatives, including a design plan for the future shape of hospitals in Northern Ireland and reshaping of general surgery services, will go some way to alleviating the pressures across the system.