Nurses in Northern Ireland join biggest-ever NHS strike over pay dispute

Nurses and NHS staff pictured at the Mater Hospital, south Belfast, earlier this week (Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye)

Nurses on the picket line outside Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry-Londonderry as they begin 12 hours of industrial action (Picture Martin McKeown)

Members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) on the picket line outside Belfast City Hospital in Belfast as nurses in England, Wales and Northern Ireland take industrial action over pay. (Liam McBurney/PA Wire)

Nurses in Northern Ireland joined colleagues across the UK in a 12-hour national strike in a bitter dispute over pay.

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) strike is the second in three years in the region, and the first involving nursing staff from England and Wales.

It follows the latest breakdown in talks between the Government and the Royal College of Nursing – which is calling for a 19.2% pay rise that the Government has said is unaffordable.

Northern Ireland nurses are paid some of the lowest salaries in the UK, and the director of the Royal College of Nursing in Northern Ireland has said they have been left with no other option that to take industrial action.

Chemotherapy, dialysis, critical care units and neonatal and paediatric intensive care units will be exempt from RCN strike action – with emergency areas also exempt.

Over 800 appointments and surgeries were cancelled at the South Eastern Trust, in what SDLP's Health spokesperson Colin McGrath described as a "blanket cancel of all appointments". The Trust said it was working "to minimise disruption to our patients and service users". The Western Health Trust also announced that hundreds of appointments would be postponed on Thursday.

Members of three of Northern Ireland’s largest unions Unison, Nipsa and GMB staged a 24-hour strike on Monday.

The UK government has said there are "no plans" to look again at the pay deal for nurses.

A second nursing strike is planned for Tuesday.