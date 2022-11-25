Nurses in Northern Ireland name dates for two-day strike next month

Nurses in Northern Ireland will strike for two days next month, following a row over pay.

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) announced staff in Northern Ireland will join nurses in England and Wales in holding two days of strike action on 15th December and 20th December.

The action is in response to the UK Government turning down the RCN’s formal offer of pay.

The RCN has said there will still be safe levels of staffing in emergency care, but it’s likely there will be disruptions to pre-planned appointments and surgeries. The strike is set to run from 8am to 8pm each day.

Despite a pay rise of around £1,400 awarded in the summer, the nurses’ union say experienced nurses are worse off by 20% in real terms due to successive below-inflation awards since 2010.

Read more Son of tragic former patient could be stripped of core participant status in Muckamore Abbey Hospital inquiry

The union wants pay to go up in line with inflation, plus an additional 5%. The strike action does not include nurses in Scotland, who received a new pay offer last month.

The College maintains that surveys have shown huge public support for nurses receiving a bigger pay rise, as well as the right to take industrial action.

RCN general secretary Pat Cullen told PA News: "Ministers have chosen strike action.

"Nursing staff have had enough of being taken for granted, enough of low pay and unsafe staffing levels, enough of not being able to give our patients the care they deserve."

In 2019, more than 15,000 nurses in Northern Ireland took strike action in response to wanting better pay and increased staffing in a healthcare service.

Pickets appeared outside hospitals, with action ending after around 12-hours depending on the specific union.

At the time, the Health and Social Care Board said 4,749 hospital appointments were cancelled as a result of the hours-long strike.