Nurses say strike not just about pay but standard of care for patients

Nurses on the picket line at the RVH in Belfast on Thursday in a 12-hour strike, which is the largest action of its kind in NHS history (Pic: Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker)

Nurses across Northern Ireland taking part in the biggest strike in nursing history have told why “this is the worst-case scenario” as they take action for better pay and working conditions.

Anne Nesbitt (59) has been a nurse for the Belfast Trust for nearly 40 years and this is the first strike in which she has participated.

She said: “This is the worst-case scenario. Nobody wants to be here. All I can say is I’m striking here today because my patients don’t get the care they deserve. On top of that, the pay is despicable, quite honestly, and that doesn’t encourage anyone to get into it.

“But, for me, giving patients the right care and getting the staffing levels up is much more important than the pay.”

During her time as a nurse, Ms Nesbitt feels she has seen the NHS’s standard of care drop.

I’m a nurse. My job is to look after sick patients and I can’t give my patients the care I could give them back in the day when I first started. I can see the drop in the standards of care because there is not enough staff.

Anne Nesbitt on the picket line

Ms Nesbitt feels the Conservative Government is responsible for the crisis the NHS is currently facing.

“The UK Government is taking advantage of us and enough is enough. As far as I can see, this is the fault of the Tory Government. This is a perfect storm cooked up by them.

“Over Covid, the handclapping was not nice, to me. I didn’t like it. I thought it was a joke. First, look at the whole PPE thing and there were doctors and nurses dying. Doctors and nurses came out of retirement and died.”

Ms Nesbitt feels that the problems the NHS is facing have been developing for a long time: “I started in 1982 and it was hard work but we had enough people to do it and there was a high standard of care.

“I remember in 2000, I was standing talking to my colleagues and we heard they were cutting the student intake and I remember thinking, ‘This isn’t going to be good.’”

But she hopes the strikes will be a wake-up call for the UK Government and that they will begin work towards fixing the NHS: “I don’t think this problem is going to be fixed overnight, but I think that we need to start somewhere — and we are starting today. We are standing up and saying enough is enough.”

Ms Nesbitt says nurses don’t want to be striking but feel they have no other option.

“If your parents were sick, would you not want them to be provided with the best care? Well, I can provide them with the best care. I want to, but not the way things are now,” she said.

Despite having worked in the health service for four decades, Brian O’Donnell (59) is a newcomer to the picket lines.

“I’m a specialist nurse. I have worked in the Belfast Trust for a long time. I’m nearing retirement, like a lot of the nurses here, and, like a lot of the nurses here, I have never went on strike over pay before,” he said.

He wants the public to know that the pay rise nurses are asking for is not a luxury but rather a necessity.

“Nurses aren’t greedy people. We don’t want to line our pockets with gold, we just want a basic standard.

“This union [Royal College of Nursing] after 106 years has decided to strike.”

Brian O’Donnell

Mr O’Donnell believes that more strikes are evitable if the UK Government don’t try to improve NHS working conditions, and he is frustrated with their lack of response to the strikes.

“The Government isn’t even speaking to us, that’s the first thing,” he said.

He feels that nurses’ demands are basic and achievable.

“We want safe staffing, to improve morale, the pay conditions and the conditions all round for the health service,” he said.

Despite being on strike, Mr O’Donnell and the the other nurses’ main concern is their patients.

“If anything were to happen, the nurses would leave the picket line,” he said.

He feels that the work nurses did during the pandemic hasn’t been appreciated or remembered.

“It’s easy to forget Covid — we all want to forget Covid — but you need to remember that nurses really stepped up to the mark during Covid. They were redeployed and took up new roles. Nurses really stepped up. Claps don’t pay the bills,” he said.

Mr O’Donnell is confident nurses have the support of the general public, saying: “Everyone is standing behind us.”

Many Belfast locals were in full support of the nurses’ strike. Michael Ryan, who previously worked in the healthcare industry, feels the nurses should have gone on strike sooner.

“They should have done it 10 years ago, if not sooner,” he said.