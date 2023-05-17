Nurses to stage election day Stormont demonstration as health service faces cuts of ‘breathtaking brutality’

Pat Cullen, leader of the RCN, has described health service cuts as brutal (James Manning/PA Wire) — © James Manning

The Royal College of Nursing is set to stage a demonstration at Stormont over the state of the NHS as voters take to the ballot box.

The protest over the escalating crisis affecting the health service comes as workers here wait to find out whether they will receive a pay rise for this financial year.

Unions who are seeking clarification on the matter had been due to meet with the Secretary of State on Wednesday but it understood the meeting has been rescheduled to next week.

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) in Northern Ireland has now warned further strike action is possible as the health service continues to deteriorate amid unprecedented budget cuts.

RCN Northern Ireland director Rita Devlin said: “Unless there is immediate progress, RCN members in Northern Ireland will feel they have no alternative other than to return to the picket lines, even though this is the last thing they want to do.”

The organisation is due to begin a ballot of members in England on further potential industrial action over the pay rise announced recently by Westminster.

RCN members in England rejected the deal, while it has not been extended to healthcare workers in Northern Ireland due to the significant budgetary shortfall.

NHS employers here have not received the one-off payment made to their counterparts in England and the Department of Health has warned it cannot afford to award the 5% pay rise for 2023/24 that workers in England are due to receive from next month.

Ms Devlin continued: “While today’s local government elections have no bearing on nursing issues, we must highlight the need for all parties to work together in the interests of patients, staff and the people of Northern Ireland.

“The health and social care system in Northern Ireland is being decimated.

“The financial position is desperate, and it is impossible to progress transformation or other long-term measures that are urgently required.

“The cuts to nurse training confirmed by the Department of Health will devastate patient care for years to come.

“We have almost 3,000 unfilled nursing posts in health and social care and a similar number in the independent sector.

“Measures to address this, such as through safe staffing legislation, are not being progressed because of the absence of government.

“Falling out of pay parity with UK colleagues will have a further, negative, impact on the number of staff leaving the profession.”

Ms Devlin said while elected representatives have all indicated their support for safe staffing and fair pay for nursing, the lack of a functioning Assembly means they are not in a position to address the issues.

“We need all elected politicians to be fully engaged in resolving the crisis within health and social care,” she added.

At the RCN’s national congress in Brighton this week, general secretary Pat Cullen slammed the “terrible lack of political leadership and accountability” in Northern Ireland.

She said the system is facing “financial cuts of breathtaking brutality” which she described as an “outrage”.