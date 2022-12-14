Nursing strike: NI cancer unit fears ahead of second walkout in three years

A senior nurse has said she was “horrified” at scenes of patients waiting in the Royal Victoria Hospital emergency department on Tuesday (stock image - PA)

Nursing staff across the local health trusts will strike today for the second time in three years.

The Department of Health yesterday repeated its warning that “already fragile services” would be hit by the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) walkout.

The department said it remained “extremely concerned at the scale of the current pressures” and noted “the impact this is having on patients, service users, carers and staff”.

It said it “fully understands the frustration and deep concern of staff across health and social care who have worked in extremely challenging circumstances over the last three years and continue to do so”.

It added: “In respect of the planned action by the RCN, intensive work is ongoing to mitigate the impact on patients.

“There has been constructive working between the RCN, the chief nursing officer and trust directors of nursing on patient safety issues, including derogations from strike action to maintain critical services.

“However, as the department previously stated, already fragile services will inevitably be further impaired by industrial action.”

But RCN Northern Ireland director Rita Devlin said: “It is with a heavy heart that many nurses will be standing on picket lines this morning instead of in hospital wards and in our community caring for patients.

“I am absolutely clear that no member of nursing staff wants to be in this position, but we have been left with no choice but to take action.”

Chemotherapy, dialysis, critical care, neonatal and paediatric intensive care units will be exempt from the strike action.

In adult A&E and urgent care, nurses will work Christmas Day-style rotas, but there fears over the level of cover trusts can expect for urgent cancer treatment.

The Belfast Trust said: “Emergency department services have been under extraordinary pressure for many months.

“Our staff work every day under the most challenging conditions while doing their very best for their patients.

“All of us in health and social care know that this situation is far from ideal.

“In the Belfast Trust, directors, alongside medical, nursing and professional leads, work with total focus every day with our entire staff body to address the demand for our services and to try and mitigate the distress that staff find themselves under.

“We welcome the support from RCN colleagues and other trade unions as we work in partnership to promote safety and to find a way to make health and social care the best it can be.”

The head of NHS Employers, which acts on behalf of health trusts, warned there were real concerns about the level of cancer care cover.

In a letter to NHS leaders, Danny Mortimer said aspects of talks with the RCN had been disappointing.

He added that “unless the government indicates a willingness to negotiate on pay-related matters, further strike dates will be announced by the RCN for January 2023 and beyond”.

The letter, seen by the PA news agency, said: “To be clear, real concerns remain. There are areas where we are disappointed that we have not been able to make more progress with the RCN, with the limited national derogations for cancer services a particular area of worry.”

Mr Mortimer said that unless the government moved on pay, “it is likely that these strikes will be for a longer time period on each occasion and will cover a greater number of organisations in England”.

He added: “It is also likely that the position on derogations will be altered and reduced further. Re-balloting is also likely.”