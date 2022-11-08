Over 25% of unpaid carers in NI suffering from poor mental health, study shows

Others also cite physical problems and difficulties in paying their bills

A new survey has found that a third of carers haven’t had a break during the last year

Unpaid carers here are living with “shocking levels of poor health” as they struggle to access support services or breaks from caring, according to new research.

Out of 1,600 unpaid carers across Northern Ireland who were surveyed, more than one in four described their mental health as bad or very bad and 20% said they felt the same about their physical health.

The Carers NI study found that over a third haven’t had a break during the last year, while 23% said support services did not meet their needs.

Portadown woman Tracey Gilliland cares for her two disabled sons and said her family is still feeling the impact of the pandemic and is not being provided with the support they deserve.

“Since the pandemic began, families like ours have been all but forgotten, frozen in time and with little-to-no support,” Ms Gilliland said.

“We are the forgotten army who work 24/7, 365 days a year in the background. No one knows our struggles.

“The many sleepless nights and exhaustion during the day.

“The isolation that families like us experience that no one else sees.”

Nearly half of carers told the survey they needed more breaks or time off and the same proportion were asking for more support from the health service or health professionals.

The cost-of-living crisis is also impacting the health and well-being of carers, with nearly 70% outlining that rising bills were having a negative impact on their physical or mental health. Caroline Shanks, from Greenisland, provides care for her mother who is living with Alzheimer’s disease, while working full time.

She said she is exhausted but cannot leave work or take a break from caring.

“There isn’t really anyone else to help look after mum, so everything falls onto me,” she explained.

“On a good day, there is nothing that I can’t deal with, but on the worst days, I have just wanted to run away. The impact this can have on your mental health is massive.”

Carers NI is calling for a legal right to social care support for all unpaid carers, the appointment of an independent carers’ champion to advocate for carers to government, and wider transformation of the health system.

Craig Harrison, policy and public affairs manager for Carers NI, believes Stormont is responsible for providing support for unpaid carers in Northern Ireland.

“Unpaid carers across Northern Ireland are living with shocking levels of poor health and, time and again, they’re being let down by local support services,” he said.

“We’re seeing so many carers driving themselves into the ground, physically exhausted, in a constant state of anxiety and with little opportunity for a break or hope that the situation will ever improve.

“The pandemic only added more pressure to a social care system that was already falling apart.

“Add in the devastating health impact of the cost-of-living crisis and our carers are facing a perfect storm.

“We need the Stormont institutions restored so that long-promised reform of the social care system can finally be delivered and our unpaid carers given the support they so desperately need.

“This carer health emergency will only get worse and worse if we fail to act.”