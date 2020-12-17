Over a quarter of adults in Northern Ireland obese, health survey shows

Obesity is on the rise in Northern Ireland.

Over a quarter of adults in Northern Ireland are now classified as obese, according to a survey from the Department of Health.

Among the survey's findings were that 27% of adults were classed as obese with a further 38% classed as overweight.

This represented an increase in the obesity rate from the 2010/11 finding of 23%. Whilst obesity levels were similar, men were found to be more likely than women to be overweight.

Around three-quarters of children aged 2-15 were classed as either normal weight (69%) or underweight (5%), while 20% were classed as overweight and 6% were classed as obese.

Since 2010/11, the proportion of children classed as overweight or obese has remained at relatively similar levels.

The department published its annual health survey covering the period April 2019 to March 2020 on Thursday. The sample size was 4,085 individuals aged 16 and over.

Other findings included that almost three-quarters of those surveyed (71%) described their health as being good or very good with self-assessed general health remaining at a relatively similar level over the last ten years.

Under a third (30%) of people reported having a long-standing physical or mental health condition that reduces their ability to carry out day-to-day activities, with 28% of men and 33% of women reporting issues.

Less than one-fifth of adults (17%) are current cigarette smokers. This is a similar finding compared with 2018/19, however smoking prevalence has fallen from 24% in 2010/11.

People living in the most deprived areas (27%) were more likely to smoke cigarettes than those in the least deprived areas (10%).

A small proportion of people (6%) reported that they currently use electronic cigarettes, a similar finding to the previous year (7%).

Around three-quarters of adults aged 18 and over drink alcohol, including 80% of men and 73% of women.

Under a fifth (17%) drink above recommended weekly limits, with men (26%) around three times as likely to do so as women (9%). A fifth of male drinkers (19%) drank on three or more days per week compared with 10% of female drinkers.

Under half of people (44%) reported eating the recommended five portions of fruit and vegetables a day, an increase from the 2010/11 finding of 32%. Women continue to be more likely to meet the 5 a day guidelines (50%) than men (38%).

Around a fifth of those surveyed (19%) scored highly on the GHQ12 (general health questionnaire) suggesting they may have a possible mental health problem; this is a similar finding to that recorded in 2010/11 (20%).

Respondents in the most deprived areas (27%) continue to be more likely to have a high GHQ12 score than those in the least deprived areas (17%).

A fifth of people (21%) exhibited signs of loneliness by scoring highly on the UCLA loneliness scale.

Respondents living in urban areas and those in the most deprived areas were more likely to exhibit signs of loneliness than those in rural areas and the least deprived areas respectively.