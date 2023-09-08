Ozempic: The miracle drug that has the world in a spin… and could even spell the end of the beer belly
The diabetes drug and its cousin Wegovy help treat obesity and have been shown to work against heart disease and stroke and could even help alcoholics, as Trinity College professor of biochemistry Luke O’Neill writes
There’s been a lot of excitement in the past week or so in the pharmaceutical world because of a drug called Ozempic. It is made by Danish company Novo Nordisk and is used in the treatment of diabetes. Novo Nordisk makes a related drug called Wegovy, which is very similar to Ozempic, but is used to treat obesity.