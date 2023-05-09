Pancreatic cancer rates soar by 86% in Northern Ireland, new audit reveals. (Alamy/PA)

The number of people diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in Northern Ireland has soared by 86% over the past decade.

A new audit has revealed there were 283 confirmed cases in 2020 compare to 152 in 2001.

The majority of patients were diagnosed after attending emergency departments with advanced stage four symptoms.

Regional director of the Royal College of Surgeons Prof Mark Taylor is calling for "enhanced" services to combat the increasing number of cases.

"We can see on the ground how pancreatic cancer referrals are increasing and we must strengthen services in our response," he told BBC News NI.

"It is concerning that the most common route to diagnosis was via emergency admissions and the majority of patients presented with advanced cancer where the cancer has spread to a distant site."

The pancreatic cancer surgeon warned cases are likely to rise again and blamed "increasing age, obesity and diabetes" as contributory factors.

The audit – funded by local pancreatic cancer charity NIPANC in partnership with Queen’s University Belfast and the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust – marks the first report into pancreatic cancer services in the UK since the pandemic.

It shows that 94% of patients show symptoms at the diagnosis stage with more than half of cases detected through emergency admission and at an advanced stage.

During 2019-2020 access to essential PET-CT was low at 17%, with patients waiting on average 44 days for a scan

Patients who had curative oncology as their first treatment waited an average of 72 days in 2019 and 79 days in 2020

Just 1% of patients were enrolled in clinical trials

Prof Taylor said the report reveals an average of between 270 and 280 people have been diagnosed in each of the past five years amid a global 55% rise in cases.

He said 38% higher incidents occur within the most deprived communities here as he urged GPs and the public to be aware of the key signs of the disease dubbed “the silent killer”.

Patients normally report with jaundice after overlooking more subtle symptoms early on.

They include; unexplained weight loss, development of unexplained diabetes, unresolved upper abdominal pain and upper back pain.