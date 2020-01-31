Parents' pain as trust yet to act on cover-up of Claire Roberts' death

Health bosses are still refusing to act two years after an inquiry accused a doctor of a cover-up over the death of one of her patients.

The parents of Claire Roberts, Alan and Jennifer, have described their anguish as a result of the failure of the Belfast Trust and Department of Health to take action after the damning findings of the Hyponatraemia Inquiry.

Two years ago today, inquiry chairman John O'Hara QC said he believed Dr Heather Steen attempted to hide the truth about the circumstances of Claire's tragic death.

He said Dr Steen's actions were "very hard to explain on any other basis than that Dr Steen set out to conceal what she knew about the likely cause of Claire's death".

He added: "To that extent, I am persuaded that a 'cover-up' was attempted by Dr Steen."

Despite this, the Belfast Trust has told Claire's parents it will not carry out its own investigation into the actions of the paediatrician until the General Medical Council (GMC) completes its own probe into a number of doctors' conduct.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health has said it is a matter for the Belfast Trust.

Mr Roberts has said he and his wife are hoping to meet with the new Health Minister in a matter of weeks to discuss their devastation at the apparent inaction.

Claire was just nine years old when she died from hyponatraemia at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children in 1996. She was one of five children whose deaths were examined by the inquiry, which blasted the health service for its culture of defensiveness and secrecy and described Claire's death as preventable.

Mr Roberts said: "It's been hard. Jennifer struggles quite a lot with it all, the last couple of years have been unbelievable.

"Jennifer's mental health has been affected, we keep looking for this openness, honesty and transparency from the health service, but it hasn't happened.

"We've had 23 years of this, our experience tells us that this culture of denial and defensiveness is too deep-rooted.

"Since the publication of the Hyponatraemia Inquiry report, we've had meetings with the permanent secretary and the chief executive of the Belfast Trust and we can clearly see the defensiveness.

"The Belfast Trust put us through five days of an inquest last year where they were still trying to push the idea that Claire had some kind of brain virus. That's their mentality."

In the two years since Mr O'Hara raised concerns about Dr Steen's actions, she has continued to receive a Clinical Excellence Award (CEA) of £8,871, further compounding the Roberts' upset.

CEAs are payments made to doctors in addition to their salary in recognition of their making an outstanding contribution to the NHS.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Health said the Health Minister cannot take any action or comment publicly while the GMC investigations are ongoing.

Meanwhile, a spokesman from the Belfast Trust said: "Belfast Trust fully accepts that we grossly failed Claire and her family, and for that we are truly sorry.

"We can never undo the harm that has already been done."

The spokesman said the trust's considerations and response are not yet complete due to the ongoing PSNI probe into the matter.

"Our consideration and decision making regarding this case is separate from that of the GMC," he added.