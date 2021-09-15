Patient in A&E waited more than six days for bed, reveals NI medic

It is understood to be the longest time a patient has waited in a NI emergency department to be admitted for care

Local emergency medical care has been branded “disaster medicine” after it emerged an accident and emergency patient had waited more than six days for a hospital bed.

Dr Ian Erskine, a consultant in emergency medicine at Antrim Area Hospital, revealed the news online yesterday morning.

It is believed to be the longest time a patient has waited in a Northern Ireland emergency department to be admitted for care.

Another patient waited more than five days, while a further three waited more than four.

Dr Erskine expressed his frustration in a Twitter post, telling his followers that urgent action was required.

“This isn’t emergency medicine. This is disaster medicine,” he wrote.

“System needs bed capacity and staffing to survive. Now.”

Ian Erskine

It is the latest damning indictment of the local health service, which is being plunged deeper into crisis every day.

Dr Paul Kerr, president of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine in Northern Ireland, said the system was coming under growing pressure amid a testing backdrop of staff and bed shortages.

He said the primary cause of staff shortages was workers leaving posts in emergency departments to work for agencies because of intolerable working conditions, as opposed to staff having to self-isolate.

At lunchtime yesterday, there were 51 people waiting for beds at Antrim Area Hospital’s emergency department and a further 20 people at the accident and emergency at Causeway Hospital, a spokesman from the Northern Trust said.

Official figures showed 38% of people in local emergency departments at noon yesterday had been waiting for more than 12 hours.

Of the 585 people present in accident and emergency departments, 222 had been there more than 12 hours.

Colm Gildernew, the Sinn Fein chair of the Stormont health committee, said the challenges “demand urgent attention”.

He added: “I will be raising these serious and escalating challenges at the health committee and will urge the minister to engage with health and social care representatives and trade unions to listen to the sharpest end of these difficulties and to acknowledge and address their concerns.”

A spokeswoman from the Department of Health described waiting times as “extremely regrettable” and urged people to get vaccinated against Covid-19 to help reduce pressure on the health service.