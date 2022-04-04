Patient safety warning as GPs call for Stormont Executive revival after elections

Family doctors in Northern Ireland have said they are overstretched. Picture: PA

Family doctors in Northern Ireland are so overstretched they are worried patients will come to harm, it has been warned.

The head of the Royal College of GPs (RCGP) in Northern Ireland has said he is concerned the situation will deteriorate further as a growing number of family doctors are considering leaving their jobs.

Dr Laurence Dorman said GPs close to retirement age remained in post to help during the pandemic, but warned many are now planning to leave the profession.

He said burn-out, public criticism of GP services and the fact his colleagues cannot guarantee patient safety is driving hard-working and committed doctors out of their jobs.

Dr Dorman was speaking as the RCGP in Northern Ireland published its manifesto ahead of the Assembly elections next month.

And he stressed it is essential that the political parties reform an Executive following the elections, which he said will prove crucial in stabilising GP services in Northern Ireland.

“As health professionals on the frontline, for the Executive to have collapsed, it really is heartbreaking,” he said.

“The whole health service is facing difficult times at the moment and needs investment, it needs strategic investment, however, it will require recurrent funding to make the changes that are necessary.

“The finance minister has tried to secure that funding, in fairness to him, he has done as much as he can, but what we really need is an Executive.”

Among the measures being called for by the RCGP is a commitment from politicians to prioritise investment in GP services, calling for the Department of Health to ensure it allocates 11% of its budget to general practice.

It also wants more progress on the implementation of multi-disciplinary teams, which would see family doctors working alongside other healthcare professionals, including social workers, nurses, physiotherapists and pharmacists in the same building.

The aim of the scheme is to ensure patients can access the most appropriate service quickly, help reduce hospital waiting times and make GP services run more efficiently.

The manifesto is also calling for greater investment in the infrastructure in general practice.

Acknowledging that patients are making upwards of 200 calls to get through to their GP surgery, Dr Dorman said the current system in “unacceptable”.

He said it is essential that more GPs are trained in order to deal with the increasing number of patients who need treatment, but he said the current telephone systems need radical overhaul.

“Even something as simple as being told where you are in the queue would go some way in making the patient experience better,” he said.

“There is so much we could be doing to improve this, it could be like where you ring for an MOT and you log your call and then someone calls you back.

“There has been some investment in this area but it is a drop in the ocean.”

According to a recent RCGP member survey, a quarter of respondents said they intend to retire within the next five years.

The manifesto said: “If action is not taken, we will continue to haemorrhage GPs from our already scarce workforce with massive implications for patient care and the wider health service.

“The number of GP practices in Northern Ireland has decreased by almost 10% since 20148.

“If more GPs and other members of the practice team are not recruited and if the workforce challenges are not addressed, the ability of our service to meet the needs of our patients will continue to decrease year on year.”

Dr Dorman continued: “We’re seeing practices down to their last doctor.

“It means remaining doctors are getting holidays because they can’t get locums.

“There are more patients and their conditions are much more complex.

“Traditionally you might have seen 15 patients in the morning and now we’re seeing 30 and that means there is the potential you’re going to miss things.

“All GPs are very worried now that they’re going to miss something, they are saying they don’t feel like they are able to deal with anything properly.

“The public complains about getting face-to-face appointments but the reality is that there aren’t enough GPs to deal with the number of patients.”