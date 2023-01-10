Patient waits longer than a day to be admitted to A&E, as one in six cases miss official handover target

A patient had to wait over 28 hours in an ambulance before being handed over to A&E staff

A patient spent more than 28 hours waiting to be handed over to A&E staff by paramedics over Christmas, it can be revealed.

Startling figures from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service have illustrated in shocking detail the extent to which the NHS is failing to deliver for some of the sickest patients.

The statistics have revealed health trusts have failed to meet a new three-hour handover target in one in six cases since the policy was introduced by health bosses last month.

They have also highlighted an alarming postcode lottery in performance, with a third of handovers taking longer than three hours in the South Eastern Trust, compared a 3% breach rate of the target in the Western Trust.

According to the figures, the longest handover was in the South Eastern Trust, with NIAS staff spending 28 hours, 32 minutes and 11 seconds with a patient before hospital staff were able to take charge of the person’s care.

In the Belfast Trust, the longest handover time was 7 hours and 53 minutes, followed by the Northern Trust at 18 hours, 48 minutes and 51 seconds, and 11 hours, two minutes and 35 seconds in the Southern Trust.

The longest wait recorded in the Western Trust was seven hours, 47 minutes and 22 seconds.

The impact of the delayed handovers at emergency departments (EDs) is highlighted by the subsequent shocking delays critically ill patients have experienced in recent weeks while waiting for paramedics.

According to NIAS figures, the longest response time to a category one call – where a patient is suffering from an immediate life-threatening emergency, such as cardiac arrest or catastrophic bleeding, was one hour and nine seconds.

The longest response time to a category two call, which includes stroke and heart attack, was on New Year’s Eve at just under 18 hours.

Under government targets, paramedics should arrive at category one calls within eight minutes and 18 minutes for category two calls.

A NIAS spokesman said: “Handover times at the hospitals remain the greatest challenge relating to ambulance response times.

“A number of measures were announced by all trusts, including NIAS, prior to Christmas to improve the flow of patients through hospitals to reduce the risk to patients associated with overcrowded EDs and delayed ambulance responses.

“One of these measures related specifically to ambulance handover times which have been a significant factor in delayed ambulance response to those patients in the community whose need is most urgent.

“Pressures across the health and social care system have resulted in handover times lengthening over the past number of years.

“It has not been unusual for NIAS staff to wait in excess of three hours and, on occasion, significantly longer to hand patients over to staff at under-pressure EDs.

“The measure announced prior to Christmas was to ensure, while not losing sight of the fact that the handover target for ambulances at EDs remains at 15 minutes, that no patient should have to wait in excess of three hours in an ambulance.

“Ongoing monitoring by ambulance staff and clinicians from within the ED would remain in place to safeguard against deterioration in any patient’s condition.

“Any deterioration observed would be escalated to ED staff, who would then take appropriate steps to provide the clinical care necessary to address the patient’s needs.

A spokesperson for the South Eastern Trust said it had “experienced pressures it had never witnessed before” at Christmas and New Year.

“It is important to stress that only 40% of patients who are admitted to a hospital bed from the ED in the Ulster Hospital, arrive by ambulance. The remaining 60% self-present.

“Overall, admissions have increased by 9% since last year, leading to further overcrowding in the ED.

“Between December 20 and January 2, the Trust had 118% more inpatients than beds available.

“Despite the significant number of patients requiring admission to our hospitals, staff did their utmost to look after them in extremely difficult circumstances. Patient safety remains the Trust’s priority.”

They added: “Since January 2 there has been a significant reduction in the time taken to handover patients from our ambulance colleagues and the average wait has been below two hours.

“We recognise that this needs to reduce further and every action is being explored to improve handover times.”