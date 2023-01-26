Patients waited over three hours longer at A&Es in December than previous year

During December Altnagelvin Hospital reported the longest median time spent in ED from arrival to admission at 19 hours 58 minutes

Patients at Northern Ireland hospitals are having to wait over three hours longer before being admitted to hospital compared to a year previously, new figures show.

The Department of Health (DoH) has published statistics on the time spent in emergency care departments (ED) here during the final quarter of 2022.

It analyses attendances during October, November and December compared to the same period in 2021.

Dr Paul Kerr, vice president of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine Northern Ireland, said the data showed the scale of this health crisis in Northern Ireland.

"The majority of patients in December 2022, three-in-five, faced waits of four-hours or more, and nearly one-in-five patients faced waits of 12 hours or more. It is devastating,” he said.

"Staff are pushed to their very limit delivering care for their patients in these extremely challenging conditions, while patients are anxious and worried.

“Staff cannot continue to work through adrenaline and goodwill to prop up a broken and failing system. This is the worst crisis we’ve ever had, and you can see that in the figures published today.”

Dr Kerr said cross-party political leaders had to recognise the severity of this crisis, and the damage to patients, staff and the damage to the health system.

"We need urgent and meaningful action to tackle this,” he added.

During December the median waiting time from triage to the start of treatment by a medical professional was one hour 25 minutes, with 95% of patients receiving treatment within seven hours of being triaged.

The median time patients discharged home (not admitted) spent in a Type 1 ED (24 hour access) was four hours eight minutes in December – 33 minutes more than the time taken during the same month last year.

For patients who were admitted to hospital, the median time spent in a Type 1 ED was 14 hours nine minutes in December 2022, three hours 14 minutes more than the same month last year.

During December, Altnagelvin Hospital reported the longest median time spent in ED from arrival to admission (19 hours 58 minutes), whilst the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children reported the shortest time (five hours 56 minutes)..

The latest report includes information on two new urgent care services, namely PhoneFirst and Urgent Care Centres.

They were introduced in late 2020, to assess patients’ needs before arrival at an ED, and ensure they receive the right care, at the right time, and in the right place, outside ED if appropriate.

These new services may in part help explain the reduction in the number of patients attending EDs.

In December 2022, 12,366 calls were received by PhoneFirst and Urgent Care Centre services, from patients who may previously have attended an ED.

A total of 2,078 (16.8%) resulted in an attendance at an ED, whilst 10,288 patients did not go on to attend an ED.

In December, 62,350 patients in total attended an ED and 10,288 attended PhoneFirst or Urgent Care Centre services without further referral to an ED; a total of 72,638 patients attending all urgent and emergency care services.

During December there were 62,350 attendances at EDs in Northern Ireland, 6,715 (12.1%) more than in December 2021 (55,635).

Of the 62,350 ED attendances, 55,772 (89.4%) had attended a Type 1 ED, 2,589 (4.2%) attended a Type 2 ED and 3,989 (6.4%) attended a Type 3 ED.

Between December 2021 and December 2022, attendances increased at Type 1 EDs (6,205, 12.5%), Type 2 EDs (171, 7.1%) and Type 3 EDs (339, 9.3%).

There were 189,617 attendances at EDs during the quarter ending 31 December 2022, 8.8% (15,416) more than during the same quarter in 2021 (174,201).

Over two fifths (40.5%) of attendances at Type 1 EDs in December 2022 spent less than 4 hours in ED, compared with 78.8% at Type 2 EDs and 99.4% at Type 3 EDs.

During the quarter ending 31 December 2022, almost half (48.8%) of patients spent less than 4 hours at an ED, compared to 53.6% during the same quarter in 2021.

Over three quarters (78.8%) of patients attending a Type 2 ED in December 2022 were treated and discharged, or admitted within 4 hours of their arrival, compared with 82.4% in December 2021.

Almost all (99.4%) of patients attending a Type 3 ED were treated and discharged, or admitted within 4 hours of their arrival, compared with 99.2% in December 2021.

Between December 2021 and December 2022, the number waiting over 12 hours increased from 7,113 to 9,816, accounting for 15.7% of attendances in December 2022.

Over three fifths (60.9%) of patients attending EDs in December 2022 commenced their treatment within 2 hours of being triaged, compared with 70.3% in December 2021.