Peace foundation chief Colin Parry whose son was killed by IRA bomb encourages people to get check-up after cancer diagnosis

The father of a young boy who was killed in an IRA bomb attack has encouraged people to get a health check-up after learning that he will be treated for bowel cancer thanks to early diagnosis.

Colin Parry’s 12-year-old son Tim was killed on March 20, 1993, when two IRA bombs went off in Warrington town centre in the north of England.

He went on to found the Tim Parry Johnathan Ball Peace Foundation.

On Twitter, Colin Parry posted: “Being told I have bowel cancer at my age wasn’t a surprise; being told it’s small and not spread and will be removed in Jan was such a relief.

“I was right to get checked early and I urge others not to ignore symptoms. Cancer need not kill if you act asap.”

Tim died of his injuries five days after the attack while Johnathan Ball (3) was killed instantly after two bombs were placed in litter bins outside shops by the Provisional IRA on Bridge Street in the English town and exploded just after midday on a sunny Saturday afternoon.

No warning was given and 56 others were injured in the blast.

Mr Parry previously called for compulsory peace studies lessons in all schools.

He has set up a peace centre — the Foundation for Peace — along with his wife Wendy and has met Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams as well as former IRA commander Martin McGuinness several times.

Mr Parry said more needs to be done to prevent potential terrorists and the radicalising of young people.

The peace centre opened in 2000 on the seventh anniversary of the bombing.

The couple met Mr Adams in London in 2007 and received an apology from him. Several years later they met former Deputy First Minister Mr McGuinness in Warrington.

Mr Parry received some criticism from other victims of IRA violence when he addressed a Sinn Fein-organised conference in London in 2013.

He was criticised again when he invited the late Mr McGuinness to speak at the commemoration of the 15th anniversary of the Warrington bombings in the same year.

He shared a platform with Mr McGuinness in west Belfast in 2014.

Mr McGuinness said he was shocked by the Warrington bombs which he described as a “terrible event”, acknowledging that they had been carried out by what he termed as “my brand of republicanism”.