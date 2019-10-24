People in Northern Ireland are less happy and more anxious, survey finds

Anxiety is on the increase as happiness levels fall in Northern Ireland

Happiness ratings in Northern Ireland have fallen while anxiety has soared, according to national statistics.

It's despite most people in the UK reporting that they feel happier and less anxious, according to an Office for National Statistics questionnaire.

It's though Brexit and the ongoing political stalemate at Stormont may be to blame for the fall in happiness and increase in anxiety.

In the year up until March, happiness ratings across the UK went up from 7.52 out of 10 to 7.56.

However, in Northern Ireland happiness levels fell from 7.8 to 7.69.

Anxiety ratings here also increased from 2.53 out of 10 to 2.83 this year.

It comes as the UK's average anxiety level has fallen since records first started being kept in December 2012.

The ONS has produced a national happiness index every year since 2013 and believe results may be connected to pollution, health and the environment.

Life satisfaction has gone up 3.4% across the country since then and in London by 4.6%.

Anxiety levels have fallen nationwide by 5.3%.

London "continued to report some of the lowest average life satisfaction in the UK", the ONS said.