People on the streets of Belfast give their verdict on the rise of vaping

People on the streets of Belfast give their verdict on the rising trend of those who are taking up vaping, writes Jessica Rice

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s call for tighter restrictions on vape marketing in an attempt to reduce the levels of young people taking up the habit was welcomed on the streets of Belfast yesterday.

It comes days after the Prime Minister expressed concern about his own daughters potentially being targeted by vape marketing.

The number of young people in Northern Ireland vaping continues to rise, but Calvin O’Kane (23), from Belfast isn’t a fan.

Calvin O'Kane

“It’s disgusting, I think a lot of people would equate it to being healthier but I think there’s no difference between smoking 20 cigarettes a day and vaping all day,” he said.

He feels that in the coming years we will learn vaping is less healthy than we currently believe it to be.

Calvin feels that more can be done to stop young people vaping.

“I think you need to nip it in the bud at an early age. I think nowadays vapes seem to be more marketed at a younger audience,” he said.

Most of the people who were willing to give their opinion were opposed to vaping, and the majority of people who admitted to vaping weren’t comfortable speaking.

However, one vaper who did was Matthew Curry (22), from Richhill, Co Armagh.

He started smoking socially and then gradually moved on to vaping, believing that it is a safer alternative to smoking.

“I did my research project in university to basically determine whether it was safer or not. What I saw was that it still has a lot of bad stuff to do with it but it generally is a safer nicotine delivery than smoking cigarettes, so I think it is definitely a better alternative from every aspect.”

However, he does believe that disposable vapes are making it easier for young people and children to become addicted to nicotine.

Matthew Curry

“You see ones that are maybe 13 or 14 running about and they have the disposables,” he said.

Matthew also feels that the rise in vaping represents a change in youth culture.

“It’s modernised, it’s electric and obviously, the taste of cigarettes, people aren’t drawn to them but with this it’s fruity, there’s loads of different flavours that people are accustomed to.

“It’s not even that they are doing it for the nicotine, they are doing it just to fit in, it’s just such a normal thing to do now,” he said.

Grace Knight

Grace Knight (20) from Dungannon feels vaping is becoming a unhealthy habit for the young.

“I think it’s bad and I think it’s sort of become a trend for younger people now.

“They are watching their friends and older people and their family members [vape] and I just think it’s not good for anyone,” she said.

She feels that vaping has now become more popular than smoking among young people.

“People that didn’t smoke cigarettes before are now smoking vapes,” she said.

Grace also feels that some companies are trying to target children while advertising their nicotine products.

“I think with the flavours and the colours and the packaging it probably is marketed towards younger people,” she said.

Vapes and electronic cigarettes were first introduced in the UK in 2008 as an alternative to smoking traditional cigarettes.

The original goal of these newer nicotine products was to help smokers quit smoking.

One smoker who tried to use vaping to help him cut out nicotine is Tadghe Coleman (20), from Co Louth.

He admits that smoking electronic cigarettes didn’t help him kick the habit and he has now returned to smoking traditional cigarettes.

“I bought one of those electronic cigarettes to try and cut back on smoking but I’ve went back to smoking because I don’t really like the vapes.”

Tadghe feels that if vapes and electronic cigarettes were advertised the same way traditional cigarettes are, it might deter young people from smoking them.

“Even if we had something like on the cigarette packets were you have those really really horrific images, do something like that for the vapes because they are all displayed in nice pastel colours, very attractive, everyone likes them.”