People waiting over four and a half years for first outpatient appointment in NI

People in Northern Ireland are waiting up to four years and 34 weeks for their first outpatient appointment, it was revealed today.

The Department of Health published the quarterly Northern Ireland Inpatient, Day Case, Diagnostic and Outpatient Waiting Times Statistics, relating to the position at March 31 this year.

The Waiting Times Statistics releases show detailed information on the number of people waiting for a first consultant-led outpatient appointment, a diagnostic test and inpatient or day case treatment at hospitals.

According to current targets, at least 50% of patients should wait no longer than nine weeks for a first outpatient appointment, with no patient waiting longer than 52 weeks.

However, 401,201 patients were waiting for a first consultant-led outpatient appointment, 7.3% (27,174) more than a year earlier at March 31, 2022 (374,054).

The median waiting time was 53.1 weeks and the 95th percentile was 244.0 weeks – approximately four years and 34 weeks.

Some 81.3% (326,241) of patients were waiting more than 9 weeks for a first consultant-led outpatient appointment.

While 49.2% (197,345) of patients were waiting more than 52 weeks for a first consultant-led outpatient appointment, a lower proportion than 50.0% (197,402) at 31 December 2022, and 52.0% (194,645) at 31 March 2022.

The draft 2022/23 target, for inpatient and day case waiting times, states that by March 2023, 55% of patients should wait no longer than 13 weeks for inpatient or day case treatment, with no patient waiting longer than 52 weeks.

A total of 121,879 patients were waiting to be admitted for inpatient or day case treatment in Northern Ireland, 2.6% (3,245) fewer than at 31 December 2022 (125,124), and 3.0% (3,833) fewer than at 31 March 2022 (125,712).

Of the 121,879 patients waiting, 116,999 were waiting to be admitted to hospitals and 4,880 were waiting for treatment at a Day Case Procedure Centre (DPC).

The median time patients had been waiting was 59.3 weeks and the 95th percentile was 268.3 (approximately 5 years and 8 weeks).

The report states that 77.4% (94,305) of patients were waiting more than 13 weeks to be admitted for treatment, a lower proportion than that at December 31, 2022 (78.0%, 97,659) and at March 31, 2022 (81.3%, 102,164).

While 52.9% (64,513) of patients were waiting more than 52 weeks for either an inpatient or day case admission, compared with 53.7% (67,164) at 31 December 2022, and 56.4% (70,871) at 31 March 2022.

The 2022/23 draft target for diagnostic waiting times states that, by March 2023, 75% of patients should wait no longer than nine weeks for a diagnostic test, with no patient waiting longer than 26 weeks.

A total of 173,572 patients were waiting for a diagnostic test, 7.0% (11,376) more than at 31 December 2022 (162,196), and 11.1% (17,302) more than at 31 March 2022 (156,270).

Some 51.7% (89,742) of patients were waiting more than 9 weeks for a diagnostic test.

In addition, 26.9% (46,630) of patients were waiting more than 26 weeks for a diagnostic test.

The draft 2022/23 target for diagnostic reporting times states that, by March 2023, all urgent diagnostic tests should be reported on within two days of the test being undertaken.

A total of 460,786 diagnostic tests were reported on and dispatched to the referring clinician at hospitals in Northern Ireland during the quarter ending March 2023. Of these, 22.8% (104,829) were urgent tests and the remaining 77.2% (355,957) were routine tests.

Of the 104,829 urgent diagnostic tests, 76.8% (80,554) were reported on within two days.

The median waiting time is the middle value when all patients are ordered by length of time waiting.

The 95th percentile waiting time is the length of time that 95% of patients have been waiting equal to or less than i.e. one in 20 patients have been waiting longer than this time. The 95th percentile is used as an indication of the range of current waiting times without being distorted by extreme values or the prioritisation of urgent waits.