PIP system slammed for 'failing' MS sufferers

MS sufferer Simon Matchett had to fight to get decision overturned

A new benefits assessment is failing those living with multiple sclerosis, a charity has claimed.

MS sufferer Simon Matchett (39) is just one who lost financial support after a Personal Independence Payment (PIP) assessment.

He also lost his mobility car and with that, he said, his independence. Mr Matchett has since had the decision overturned, but blasted the system.

The Co Down man was diagnosed with MS in 2012 and had been receiving DLA at the highest rate.

"My experience of PIP was awful, a terrible assessment, an inaccurate report, the wrong decision and I had a battle on my hands to get a fair result," he said.

An MS Society survey found over half of respondents (55%) did not believe their PIP assessor had a good understanding of MS.

The charity has urged people to sign an open letter to the next UK Government calling for it to make "common sense changes to the PIP assessment process".

David Galloway, director of MS Society, said the PIP process is "failing people with MS".