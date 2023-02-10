Police attending Co Fermanagh SWAH consultation events after request from local health trust

Face-to-face meetings between Trust officials and the public over the last few weeks have been described as ‘heated’

Consultation events on the future of emergency general surgery at the SWAH are ongoing

Police have been attending consultation events on the future of emergency general surgery at a Co Fermanagh hospital after being contacted by the Western Health and Social Care Trust (WHSCT).

The face-to-face meetings are part of the consultation process on the temporary suspension of emergency general surgery at the South West Acute Hospital (SWAH) in Enniskillen.

Surgery was suspended on December 18, with patients forced to travel to Altnagelvin Hospital, Derry in the event of them needing emergency general surgery.

Consultation on the move began on January 16, almost a month after services had been moved to Altnagelvin.

It is understood the WHSCT held a series of meetings with the PSNI in advance of the consultation process to discuss the need for a presence at the public meetings.

Police agreed to attend the meetings due to the large numbers of people likely to be present during the process.

The PSNI confirmed they have been attending the events, but said no complaints had yet been raised.

“Local Neighbourhood Police Teams were in attendance at a number of planned consultation events across County Fermanagh in recent weeks to ensure the safety of all involved,” said a police spokesperson.

“There have been no complaints at any of the events so far.”

The WHSCT said they had engaged with both the police and the local council before the events commenced.

"The Trust engaged with Fermanagh and Omagh District Council and the PSNI to develop a risk assessment and review public safety for the events,” said a spokesperson.

"As part of that review PSNI had a presence at the events to ensure safety due to the high number of expected attendance.”

Early meetings between the Trust and the public have been heated, with the Trust’s presentation at times having to be halted due to heckling from the crowd.

After the first public event in Enniskillen’s Lakeland Forum on January 30, the Department of Health issued a statement calling for “respectful” dialogue.

“Vigorous debate should not spill over into personal abuse and vilification. Questioning the honesty or motivations of public officials is not acceptable,” said a spokesperson.

It comes after local campaign group Save Our Acute Services (SOAS) accused WHSCT Chief Executive Neil Guckian of attempting to damage the reputation of two committee members.

The group said Mr Guckian had alleged two SOAS committee members had been involved in a ‘coffin protest’ during a consultation event in Lisnaskea on January 31.

Videos posted on social media appeared to show a number of people – some with faces covered – standing alongside a black pseudo-coffin outside Castle Park Leisure Centre.

The message ‘Our NHS Not For Sale’ is written in white letters on the pseudo-coffin, while the protestors are holding signs referring to the consultation meetings as a ‘cover-up’.

A spokesperson for SOAS said Mr Guckian had been “spreading untrue, scurrilous allegations against them”.

“Mr Guckian alleged that two of our executive committee members were responsible for the ‘coffin’ protest that occurred during the Lisnaskea consultation,” they said.

“Mr Guckian went so far as to name the two committee members that he alleged were behind the protest and also claimed that they were ‘put out’ of the meeting.

“The allegations were made in the car park to two elected representatives who had attended the consultation.

“These are totally untrue and without foundation. Mr Guckian repeatedly insisted that he was correct in his allegations, despite this being refuted by the elected representatives.

“If it was his intention to smear the SOAS group, Mr Guckian should be aware that he smears all the people who support it and we would respectfully insist on an immediate retraction of his comments with a public apology.

“SOAS focuses on facts as they arise and makes its representations in a serious and professional manner.

“SOAS calls on Mr Guckian and his colleagues to behave in a similar manner and refrain from making statements not based on verifiable fact.”

When contacted by the Belfast Telegraph, the Western Health and Social Care Trust said they would not be commenting on the matter.