Police examine Dr Watt reports to see if there are grounds for criminal probe

Move comes as MLAs told he will get pension unless convicted of a crime

Detectives are examining reports which looked at the work of former neurologist Michael Watt to establish whether to open a criminal investigation, police have said.

The PSNI has said it is working with the Department of Health and other agencies as it continues to consider the matter.

It comes after the chief executive of the General Medical Council (GMC), Charlie Massey, told the Stormont health committee he believes Mr Watt will receive his NHS pension unless he is convicted of a crime.

The health committee subsequently agreed to write to the PSNI to establish whether there are any criminal investigations ongoing into the neurology scandal.

However, a PSNI spokesman last night said: “Whilst we have considered the content of recently published reports, a number of aspects remain unreported upon at this time.

“It is important that decisions about potential criminal investigations are properly considered, in light of the best available information.

“We will continue to work with the Department of Health and other agencies to ensure that the findings of ongoing work are received and considered as a matter of priority.”

The health committee heard evidence from the GMC on Thursday following on from the controversial decision by the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) to grant an application by Michael Watt to be removed from the medical register.

It means the former neurologist, who is at the centre of the largest ever patient recall, will no longer face a fitness to practise hearing, which had been due to take place this month.

Mr Massey said he believes the decision “has had a drastic effect on trust and confidence in regulation in Northern Ireland”.

He continued: “I completely recognise that and I genuinely feel very distressed on behalf of those patients that felt they have been left unable to get answers about what happened in terms of the deficiencies in clinical performance and why their lives have been changed so terribly.

“I want to make sure that we rebuild that trust and confidence, but I don’t in any way take it as a trivial matter and I do recognise we have work to do because this case will have led to that loss of confidence.”

Mr Massey said while there were question marks over whether Michael Watt would have been able to give evidence at the tribunal, it would have provided patients an opportunity to engage and observe the process.

The hearing which led to the decision by the MPTS to grant voluntary erasure was held in private, although Mr Massey said a document explaining the decision is due to be published in redacted form next week.

In relation to the now scrapped fitness to practise hearing, Mr Massey said: “My hope would have been that hearing process, my very clear expectation rather than hope, would have been that would have led to a process which would have led to Michael Watt’s erasure from the register.

“That would have certainly been the very strong case the GMC would have made in that process and we would have gone into it with a great deal of confidence that we would have prevailed in getting that decision.

“But of course, because the hearing itself was simply around whether or not to grant voluntary erasure, we never got past that point in order to be able to bring that evidence which I think is so harmful in terms of the public interest and the consequences in terms of the trust.”

Mr Massey also explained his decision not to take legal action over the MPTS decision, which was described by SDLP MLA Colin McGrath as “lamentable”.

He said: “I do understand the point you make about the GMC being seen as unhelpful at best and the disappointment not to proceed with the judicial review.

“When I’m confronted with legal advice that says we literally have no chance of succeeding with that process, I reluctantly concluded that it would be misleading to proceed with the process.

“I would feel that I was dreadfully misleading patients in terms of where that process would go.”