‘Politicians need to get their act together’, mum of schoolgirl waiting on surgery urges NI Executive to be restored as soon as possible

A north Belfast mum faced with the prospect of fundraising to pay for an operation to ease her daughter’s suffering has appealed for the return of the Assembly.

Linda Rosbotham, from the Shore Road area of the city, has already paid several hundred pounds for a private appointment after she was told her teenage daughter would wait two-and-a-half years to see a hospital doctor.

Cara Gyle (14) was subsequently diagnosed with scoliosis and has been told she needs an operation to help straighten her painfully twisted spine.

However, doctors have only been able to tell her they hope the surgery will happen before next April.

Linda said: “With the way things are, I just don’t know whether the operation will happen within the year like we’ve been told. It’s really upsetting and very worrying and I just don’t know what to do.

“I don’t know whether to wait and hope Cara gets her surgery within the year or start fundraising, I know people want to help and would be very generous, but it’s not something I want to do either.

“However, I can see Cara deteriorate in front of my eyes and it’s so hard watching your child suffer.”

X-ray of Cara's spine

Cara, a third year pupil at Hazelwood College, first experienced problems with her spine last year.

Linda explained: “Cara has been dancing since she was two-and-a-half and one evening she came home from dancing and was complaining of back pain.

“The next thing her back went on her when she was going up the stairs, she was in severe pain and couldn’t move. I spoke to her doctor and they said it sounded like she had pulled a muscle.

“A wee while later she called me into her room one night to put the tan on her back and I told her to stand up straight. She told me she was and I nearly hit the floor, I just walked out of the room crying my eyes out.”

Linda made an appointment for Cara to see the GP who said they would make an urgent referral but asked her to ring Musgrave Park Hospital the following week.

Cara Gyle (14)

When Linda spoke to the hospital, she was told the waiting time for an urgent referral was 134 weeks.

“I just laughed and asked whether they were serious,” said Linda. “I thought they’d got it wrong, I told them it was an urgent appointment, but I was told it would be much longer if it wasn’t urgent.

“When we saw the GP, they had asked whether we had private insurance, we didn’t but I couldn’t let Cara wait that long.”

After making an appointment at a private clinic, Linda was diagnosed with scoliosis and had an x-ray which showed the curve was measuring 57 degrees, which is regarded as severe.

Linda is devastated about the potential impact of waiting on her daughter’s physical and mental well-being, as well as the negative impact on her education.

“I would just say to the politicians to get their act together,” she said.

A Department of Health spokeswoman said: “Political and budgetary certainty are highly important when it comes to rebuilding services.

“The minister and department remain firmly committed to delivering change. Standing still and accepting the status quo is not an option. The minister last year published a detailed elective care strategy for dealing with waiting lists. It included immediate, medium term and longer term actions.

“Despite the major limitations created by the absence of a decision on a multi-year budget, solid progress has been made across a wide range of the actions.”