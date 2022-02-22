Potential major incident stood down at Antrim Area Hospital after overcrowding eases

A potential major incident previously declared at Antrim Area Hospital has been stood down after an unprecedented demand for beds yesterday.

It was revealed that 62 people needed to be admitted to beds that were not available in wards at one point – the hospital’s highest ever.

Ambulances were placed on a partial regional divert as other hospitals were experiencing similar pressure.

This number later reduced, but the Northern Trust is still experiencing extreme pressures last night.

Northern Trust chief executive Jennifer Walsh said that they were seeing “extraordinary numbers”, recording more than 100 people at one time in the Emergency Department yesterday.

The incident was one step away from a major incident It is one step away, which would involve the hospital being unable to take any further patients and effectively shutting its doors.

“It’s not a decision we take lightly but given the numbers of very sick people needing to be admitted, it was quite right that our clinical director made the decision to declare a potential major incident,” she told BBC’s Evening Extra.

“That gives us an ability to call in extra staff and do everything we possibly can to decongest the situation.”

Ms Walsh said one of the main challenges all Trusts across Northern Ireland are facing at the minute is that they are all under pressure, and there are just not enough beds to serve the population of Northern Ireland.

“At 4.30pm today there were 281 patients across Northern Ireland in various EDs who needed to be admitted to a bed,” she explained.

“To put that into perspective in Antrim we have 377 beds and Causeway hospital has 160 beds.

“We simply do not have enough beds in Northern Ireland for the population that we serve. We have 28% of the population of Northern Ireland but only 12% of bed stock,” she added.

“We are working closely with the health and social care board to increase the amount of beds.”

The health trust chief also said that the pandemic is playing a “significant role” in the amount of people needing treatment.

“In Antrim we have 101 Covid positive inpatients; 86 are currently positive and 15 are not Covid positive but still require to be in hospital after being diagnosed with the virus,” she said.

“The overall Covid-19 occupancy is 27% and given we don’t have enough beds the overall occupancy is 111%, which is a huge demand.

“Even if we were able to discharge everybody today we still wouldn’t have the bed availability.”

A spokesperson for the Northern Trust said after the potential major incident was declared: “We’re not in a good place at all and we have never seen pressures just quite as intense as this. Unfortunately, those pressures are compounded by the fact that many of the patients waiting in the Emergency Department are very sick indeed.

“Senior staff and clinicians are in constant communication with each other to try and identify what, if anything, can be can done They are also working with colleagues in the wider HSC, although pressures are also severe elsewhere across the region, meaning that normal balancing, or ‘smoothing’, of ambulance arrivals across the system is much more difficult.”