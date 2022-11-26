Protestors form ‘human chain’ around South West Acute Hospital in protest after services cut

Protestors outside South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen on Saturday (Photo credit: Save Our Acute Services)

Hundreds of people have taken part in a protest against the withdrawal of acute services in Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh.

Pictures shared on social media showed protestors forming a ‘human chain’ and holding signs around the South West Acute Hospital in response to confirmation earlier this month it would withdraw all emergency surgical services.

Organisers of ‘Save Our Acute Services’ who ran the protest told the BBC it was a “worrying time for health services in Fermanagh”.

“It’s a ring of support, to show our support for the staff of South West Acute Hospital and challenge the decision of the Western Trust as regards the removal of emergency care from this hospital,” said organiser Dylan Quinn in a video shared on social media.

“Keep an eye out for more action like this,” he said.

When news of the withdrawal was confirmed, the Belfast Telegraph understood the Western Trust has been forced to pause the service in response to the imminent departure of the only staff general surgeon currently working at the hospital.

Acute services include surgical procedures for abdominal conditions, such as acute appendicitis, perforated bowels and twisted hernias.

Despite the move being described as ‘temporary’, the Western Trust has yet to confirm a timeframe of when the services will resume.