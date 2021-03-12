PSNI officer donating kidney to boy (9) in frame for photo exhibition on front line heroes

PSNI Chief Inspector Graham Dodds who has donated one of his kidneys

A PSNI officer who is donating a kidney to a nine-year-old boy next month will be included in an exhibition celebrating front line workers not attached to health care professions.

Photographer and visual artist Lise McGreevy was moved to act after reading the inspiring story of Chief Inspector Graham Dodds in the Belfast Telegraph last week.

Mr Dodds has agreed to donate one of his organs to Enniskillen youngster Josh Dolan after discovering they were a perfect match.

So impressed was Ms McGreevy with the officer's amazing act of generosity that she contacted him and asked if she could take his portrait for her exhibition, Covid-19 - The Other Frontliners.

Keen to raise awareness of the importance of live transplants, Mr Dodds readily agreed. Lise said: "The UK National Health Service have been rightly hailed as heroes by the media throughout the pandemic but I want to complete a portrait series of works which focuses on and highlights the essential work of other professionals.

"I feel that they put their own health and safety at risk daily to help the wider community.

"Graham's portrait shall be a wonderful asset to the collection. His portrait shall be a tribute not only to Graham, but also to the service he represents.

"I cannot commend Graham too highly for his selfless deed.

"I wish both Josh and him every good health and success in the forthcoming months and beyond."

Joshua with his mother Mary

Chief Inspector Dodds said the interest in the story will hopefully raise awareness of a very important cause.

He added: "Not enough people realise that live transplants are a really effective way of enhancing or even saving the life of someone who is waiting on a new kidney.

"People assume that only relatives can have a good enough match.

"But this isn't the case in so many instances, and Josh and I are a perfect example of how two people who are not related can have matching kidneys.

"Anything I can do to change that notion and to raise awareness of the issue on behalf of the Kidney Research Fund NI, I will gladly do.

"Hopefully this exhibition will be part of that."