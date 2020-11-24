Public inquiry ordered after review into NI consultant's 1,159 patient files

Health Minister Robin Swann has ordered a statutory public inquiry in relation to serious concerns about the clinical practice of a hospital consultant.

The decision, announced in a statement to the Assembly on Tuesday, relates to the work of a urology consultant Mr Aidan O’Brien who earlier this year retired from the Southern Trust.

The Minister has apologised to the patients and families affected, with over 1,000 patient records so far recalled.

Read more Robin Swann's decision to announce two public inquiries during global pandemic in Northern Ireland is significant

The trust said “clinical concerns” were raised and the consultant “no longer works in the health service” and patients had been recalled in October after a review.

It said “a small number” of patients are affected.

The Health Minister has now informed MLAs that the independent inquiry panel set up in relation to the recall of neurology patients at Belfast Trust will be converted to a statutory public inquiry.

This is to enable the inquiry panel team to complete its work with “unfettered access to all relevant information”, he stated.

In relation to the concerns about the clinical practice of the Southern Trust urology consultant, Minister Swann told MLAs that to date 1,159 patients’ records have initially been reviewed and 271 patients or families have been contacted by the Trust.

“Work continues across areas of concern,” he added.

He said the concerns about clinical practice of the consultant urologist were “of the gravest concern”.

“The impact of these concerns will be felt most severely by patients and their families affected and unfortunately we are only at the start of what is likely to become a long and detailed investigation into this matter,” Mr Swann said.

“As Health Minister I want to firstly unreservedly apologise to these patients and their families for any upset and distress this has caused. I would also wish to reassure them that I will endeavour to ensure that they obtain appropriate treatment, support and the care they need over the coming weeks and months.”

He added: “The trust became aware that two out of 10 patients listed for surgery under the care of this consultant were not on the hospital’s patient administration system at that time.

“As a result of these potential patient safety concerns an initial look back exercise in relation to the consultant’s work was conducted, to ascertain if there were other areas of potential concern.

“I believe this (a public inquiry) is the best way to ensure that the full extent of the concerns are identified and for the patients and families affected to see these and all relevant issues are pursued in a transparent and independent way.

“My officials are preparing the way to get this inquiry up and running as soon as possible.

“This will take some time and I would expect that the respective families and patients will have the opportunity to influence the terms of reference of the inquiry.”

Mr Swann said his department had been notified on July 31 by the trust that “clinical concerns” had been identified in relation to the consultant’s work.

“An internal exercise was immediately initiated by the trust and is ongoing in order to ascertain the number of patients whose care may need to be reviewed,” he said at the time.

“I am extremely concerned about any issue that involves the potential for patients to come to harm within our Health and Social Care system.

“However, it is important to stress that the vast majority of urology patients in the Southern Trust will be unaffected by the issues that have come to light.

“My department’s immediate priority is to ensure that the Southern Trust completes this initial phase of work in the weeks ahead in order to minimise and prevent any potential risk or harm to patients,” he said.

“If any urology patient or their carer has concerns about their treatment and would like information they should contact the Southern Trust on 0800 4148520,” he added.