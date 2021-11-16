Q&A: When should I take my child to A&E? – Top doc on why so many viruses are circulating in NI

Dr Thomas Bourke, consultant acute paediatrician and Covid-19 lead at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children, talks about some of the most common childhood ailments circulating in Northern Ireland and explains what parents can do to help their children.

Q: The emergency department (ED) at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children has been very busy recently. What sort of conditions are you seeing most often?

A: The ED is always busy during the winter but it’s even busier this year than usual because of the surges of winter viruses. The commonest is the RSV virus, which cause bronchiolitis in small children and we’re also seeing lots and lots of other winter respiratory viruses, rhinovirus, metapneumovirus, adenovirus, all causing chesty coughs, wheezes, shortness of breath and poor feeding in lots of different children.

Q: With so many coughs and colds, what can parents do to support their children at home and what are the signs that it’s something more serious and they should seek medical attention?

A: The vast majority of coughs at the moment are being caused by the viral infections that children are getting and often the cough from a viral infection can last 10 days, two weeks, sometimes even three weeks.

Or very often they get one viral infection and recover from that one and then they get the next virus so it can feel to parents that these coughs are going on for weeks and weeks.

Unfortunately with viruses, there is no treatment that makes them go away more quickly.

The things to look out for, it depends on the age of the child, with children under two or one, we’re worried about bronchiolitis, so parents need to watch out for signs of increased work of breathing.

That means breathing much faster than usual, sucking in under the ribs, sucking in at the throat or the head bobbing.

The other way this can affect children is by reducing their feeding, you can imagine their airway and their nose are all clogged up, so they don’t like the bottle or the breast being put into their mouth.

So, if the feeding is less than two-third or half normal, then parents should seek medical advice.

Q: Is it best to take your child to the pharmacist, GP or ED in these circumstances?

A: If your child is very unwell, and that means pauses in the breathing lasting more than 10 seconds, turning blue around the lips or abnormally lethargic and difficult to rouse, then parents should phone an ambulance, or take them to their nearest ED as quickly as they can.

But most children will not be that unwell, they will get unwell more slowly and their options are to try and get an appointment with their own GP and our GPs are seeing young people with respiratory symptoms.

If their GP isn’t available or the child is getting worse very quickly, they can come to their local ED.

Q: What can parents do when their child is up all night with a cough to try and ease those symptoms?

A: Unfortunately the evidence is there are no treatments, no over-the-counter cough mixtures, that are effective.

You can administer a little bit of paracetamol, particularly in the middle of the night, if your child is distressed, keep them drinking plenty of fluids, but other than that it is just watching out for signs of more serious infection.

Q: If your child has a respiratory infection, should you take them for a PCR test before contacting the GP?

A: I think parents should telephone their GP through the normal triage process and their GP will phone them back and discuss the clinical situation and if it’s an urgent clinical situation, the GP will be able to direct the child to go immediately to the ED or may be able to bring the child up to the practice in a safe manner.

Usually there isn’t time in these sort of conditions to wait for a PCR test to come back.

Q: What constitutes a fever in a child or a baby and what steps a parent should take if their child does have a fever?

A: A fever is a very common symptom and a common reason parents take their children to see us.

There is a big difference between babies and slightly older children, if your child is under three months and has a temperature more than 38c, then they do need to be assessed by a doctor or a nurse.

Older children, it’s less concerning, if the temperature is over 38c, it’s okay to administer a little bit of paracetamol, a little bit of Nurofen and see how they get on.

If the temperature isn’t settling, or your child is becoming unwell in other ways, purple bruising rash that doesn’t disappear, abnormal sleepiness or there is a general sudden deterioration in their condition, then they need to be examined by a doctor or an experienced nurse.

But most children with temperatures have a viral infection and if they respond to the paracetamol and are otherwise well, then parents should just look after them at home.

Q: What can parents do to help when their children have a vomiting bug?

A: Again, it’s a viral infection, there is no treatment that makes it go away more quickly.

Parents should offer their children small amounts of fluids more frequently and it’s really important that the fluid they’re offering the child is something containing sugar.

I know we promote low sugar juices and drinks in normal circumstances, but the one exception to that is during a vomiting bug.

Lots of the fruit drinks are low sugar, so something like a flat fizzy drink, or the best thing to administer is Dioralyte, although it’s quite salty and sometimes the children don’t like that. Fruit juices are also quite high in sugar.

Q: Should parents encourage their children aged 12 to 15 to get the Covid-19 vaccine?

A: Yes, I think they should. We know the Covid vaccine is very, very safe in this group and we know that from the very large doses that have been administered in the US and throughout Europe.

We certainly acknowledge that Covid doesn’t usually cause serious infection in children but we all know that it’s very disruptive on young people’s life in terms of sport and education and just their general socialisation.

Q: Has the hospital seen any cases of children coming in having suffered adverse reactions to the vaccine?

A: No, we haven’t and prior to the roll-out to all 12 to 15-year-olds, we have been administering it to the clinically extremely vulnerable children for quite a few months now and we’ve had no experience of adverse reactions.

It’s a very safe vaccine in this age group.

Q: What can parents do to try and boost their children’s immunity to common childhood illnesses?

A: The lockdown last year didn’t just suppress Covid, it suppressed all of the viruses, so there are many children, particularly those under two years of age, who have not been exposed to the normal childhood viruses and that’s why this winter feels much worse for parents and it feels much worse for children’s health services because we’re seeing twice as many viruses.

There are no treatments, there is no evidence base of things that can boost immune systems but we know intuitively that balanced health diet and just good exercise and keeping healthy are the best things for children.

Q: What advice would you give to parents who are concerned about their children’s mental health?

A: It’s a worry for a lot of parents, the effect Covid has had on their young people’s mental health.

Talk to your young people, discuss with them and find out what’s making them anxious and if you can work together as a family to address those issues, that’s great.

If not, if it’s more severe and your child has low mood or their anxiety is impacting on them, the first port of call is their GP and in severe cases, there are services available for children who have severe problems.

Q: Many parents are saying they’re struggling to get an appointment with their GP and they don’t know where to turn. What is your advice?

A: Sometimes our GP colleagues are very, very busy, but I think if you are worried about your child, whether that’s a physical problem or a mental health problem, I think you just need to persist.

It can be difficult to get through, but if you take the time, if you persist, you will eventually get through to your own GP and they will phone you back and give you advice.

Q: How do you see the hospital and children’s services coping in the coming weeks and months?

A: The data suggests we’re currently at the peak of the RSV virus, we anticipated this peak and we spent many weeks and months reorganising our services so we could deal with the surge and that has worked.

We’ve been able to deal with the extra numbers coming to the emergency department and the increased admissions to the hospital.

But we know this is going to continue through the winter and that our staff and our systems are going to be under pressure for many more months to come.

Q: Are things going to improve slightly if we have reached the peak?

A: No, I suspect the other viruses will increase as the RSV virus decreases and it will fluctuate all winter and we haven’t yet seen a peak in the flu infection which does affect young people and it affects the busyness of our services, we’re anticipating a surge of the flu virus.

We’re expecting it to be a relatively busy flu season because of the lack of exposure in recent years, but there is flu vaccine available and it’s really important that young people take up that option when it’s offered to them through the schools.

Again, it is a very, very safe vaccine that has been administered many, many hundreds of thousands of times.